Bandai Namco has announced brand new DLC is on the way to the Switch version of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

It's officially titled "Future Saga" and will be delivered in four chapters, with Chapter 1 "coming soon". Here's a tiny bit of PR along with the video above which reveals Vegeta (Super Saiyan God) and Goku Black (Super Saiyan Rosé) will join the roster in their Ultra Supervillain form.

"Fu is finally on the move... Is it within your power to stop an unprecedented change in history as new forces stand in your way? The FUTURE SAGA is coming soon to DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 and will include four parts."

This latest update follows on from the seventh anniversary celebrations last year when the game added a new event, new battle mode (including cross versus), and some additional content. There's also more to come beyond this new lot of DLC.