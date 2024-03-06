Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Way back in 2019, developer Red Hook Studios announced a sequel to its brutal role-playing game Darkest Dungeon.

Now, following the release of Darkest Dungeon II on Steam last May, a rating for the game has popped up in Brazil and it lists multiple platforms including the Nintendo Switch (thanks, Gematsu):





It's currently out on PC.



Gematsu page: pic.twitter.com/np8Qo5pXWD Darkest Dungeon II has been rated for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch in Brazil: https://t.co/gzHcuFNBCJ It's currently out on PC.Gematsu page: https://t.co/UJ8TzTtTkT March 5, 2024

Here's a bit about this sequel via its Steam description:

"Darkest Dungeon II is a roguelike road trip of the damned. Form a party, equip your stagecoach, and set off across the decaying landscape on a last gasp quest to avert the apocalypse. The greatest dangers you face, however, may come from within..."

When the original title arrived on the Switch eShop in 2018, we said it was a thoroughly absorbing dungeon crawler: