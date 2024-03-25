Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 762k

If you're a fan of the Pokémon-inspired RPG Cassette Beasts on Switch but have been hankering for cassette-battling action with your friends, then you're in luck.

During a 2024 Cassette Beasts Showcase, developer Bytten Studio confirmed that the game will be receiving a substantial update on 20th May, 2024 that will enable multiplayer for up to eight friends. You'll be able to explore the world together, battle against one another, and customise the battling experience with your own set of rules.

Not only that, but the game is also entering into a collaboration with Moonstone Island from the same date, and you'll be able to bag a number of themed items within Cassette Beasts.

Here's exactly what the new update will bring: