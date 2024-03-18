Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 762k

Remember when Marvel's Midnight Suns was coming to Switch? Us neither. The game was announced as "no longer planned" for the Nintendo hybrid in May of last year, but now a new hero has risen to fill the void in the superhero turn-based realm.

Capes will be soaring onto Switch this May, and while it might not pack in quite as many recognisable faces as the aforementioned 2K project (there's no Spidey or Wolverine to be seen here) it's nice to see that the Switch is at least included in this superhero team-up.

We first heard about Capes' turn-based tactics in 2023, but today developer Spitfire Interactive and publisher Daedalic Entertainment have thwipped back into view with a new gameplay trailer, news of a May release date, and the promise that a more concrete launch day will be on its way "very soon".

So, what's it all about? Like Midnight Suns, Capes is an XCOM-meets-superheroes mash-up, where you will be selecting a team of supers, levelling up their powers, and putting them to the test in turn-based tactical battles to save the day. It might not have the prettiest visuals out there, but if the original characters can all have the unique flares as we see with Rebound in the above trailer, we imagine that there's a good amount of fun to be had here.

You can check out some of the game's features and get a look at some screenshots in the following information from the publishers:

Be Mighty: Play as a team of heroic protectors, each with unique skills and powers. Master each hero and unleash their devastating ultimate abilities!

Assemble Your Team: Combat isn't based on random numbers; knowing which hero Team Up abilities are best for the job will be key to your success!

Level Up: Complete challenging missions and side-quests to improve your heroes with new abilities and powerful upgrades!

Defeat Evil: Face down vile villains and criminal corporate henchmen. Do you have what it takes to free your city from the clutches of villainy!?

We'll be keeping our eyes on the skies for a more secure release date over the coming weeks, though it's not long to go now before Capes lands on Switch at some point in May. Will it be worth the wait? We'll just have to wait and see.

What do you make of Capes so far? Do you think you'll be picking this one up? Let us know in the comments.