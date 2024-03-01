505 Games, an Italian video game publisher responsible for multiple releases on the Switch including Ghostrunner and a cloud version of Control, has announced it will be shutting down offices located in Germany, Spain, and France.

This information comes from Gamereactor via Eurogamer, and it's reportedly part of the previously announced "business review" last year by parent company Digital Bros, with plans in place to lay off 30 percent of employees.

"Today's news regarding our European offices is a part of our original announcement from November regarding 505's business review"

Digital Bros mentioned in November how consumers had become more selective with new games, with many instead reverting to well-established IP and playing these same titles for longer.

As for IP like Control, just yesterday Remedy Entertainment (who most recently released Alan Wake 2) acquired the full rights to the series for the sum of €17 million. This includes rights to the original game, sequel, and multiplayer spinoff.