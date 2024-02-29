Embracer Group is continuing to cull its catalogue of developers, but this time it sounds like it might be good news, as Saber Interactive will reportedly be splitting from Embracer in a deal worth $500 million.

As reported by Bloomberg (thanks, Gematsu), the deal will result in Saber Interactive becoming a privately owned company with around 3500 employees. It's reported that Saber itself will continue to work on the remake of STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic, which changes hands from its own subsidiary, Aspyr.

Aspyr is just one of many teams that fall under Saber Interactive's umbrella, and it's said that the deal will allow Saber to bring along several of Embracer's subsidiaries. It's not known what these are or whether Saber has a choice in which ones to keep hold of, but it's certainly a significant step in Embracer's ongoing efforts to cut costs.

Other companies that come under Saber Interactive include 3D Realms, 4A Games, Sandbox Strategies, Tuxedo Labs, Zen Studios, and more.

Embracer Group has gained a great deal of backlash in its efforts to downsize, with the company shutting down Free Radical, cancelling an unannounced Deux Ex game, and laying off a significant number of staff members from the likes of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, Beamdog, and more.