If you fancy yourself your very own Sheikah Slate from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, then you're in luck. First 4 Figures has revealed a replica of the tool that you can pre-order right now with delivery estimated to commence in Q1 2025.

As with the majority of products from First 4 Figures, though, it's not going to come cheap. There will be two editions of the statue available: the standard version at $479.99 and the exclusive version at $557.99. Keep in mind that these prices are for the early birds among you and will increase in a little over a month to $515.99 and $599.99 respectively.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

So what's the difference between them? Well, with the standard version, you can take the Sheikah Slate out of its stand, and that's about it. For the additional money, however, the exclusive version comes with a bunch of funky lights and sounds. A sound effect will play when you move the Sheikah Slate to and from its stand, while blue and orange lights will emit from the stand, the back of the Sheikah Slate, and its 'screen'.

Sadly, it's not a fully functioning Sheikah Slate, so you won't be able to ping a marker to your nearest McDonald's. Sigh... we can't have everything.

Now we just need something that'll allow us to stick objects together, Ultrahand-style. So keep an eye out for a First 4 Figures Zelda Pritt Stick in the future.

What do you make of this Sheikah Slate replica? Would you be interested in picking one up? Let us know your thoughts with a comment.