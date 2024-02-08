Just weeks ago, Xbox's owner Microsoft announced mass layoffs, and now in an update, it seems the Crash Bandicoot, Spyro and Skylanders developer Toys for Bob has been hit.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, 86 workers will be affected at the developer's office in Novato, California. A state filing has also revealed the facility is closing.

While it's unclear what exactly this means for the studio moving forward, Windows Central's Jez Corden has already "got confirmation that Toys for Bob is not closing down". Apart from the employees impacted, it's claimed the remaining team is still active as remote workers.

Fellow Activision (and California) developer Sledgehammer Games (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3) has also been affected by layoffs in recent times, with 76 workers impacted. As part of this apparent restructuring, it has closed its office, gone remote, and is looking to downsize to a smaller office (via Insider Gaming).

Over the past year, Toys for Bob released Crash Team Rumble and supported Sledgehammer on the new Call of Duty title.