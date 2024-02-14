Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you've been finding platformers to be a bit on the, shall we say, chill side, then you might want to keep an eye on Krimson, launching on the Switch eShop on 21 March, 2024.

Described as a 'gritty, heart-pounding journey through a nightmarish hellscape', Krimson sees you navigate a series of frankly ridiculous environments that pulse and move in time with the music. You must keep in time with the beat if you're to survive, but judging from the trailer, you'll also need sharp eyes to keep track of everything that's going on.

It looks different, at least, and we're honestly pretty intrigued with it at this stage. We love a good rhythm game, and this one is bringing back some vivid memories of Thumper, a game that most certainly kept us incredibly busy during the Switch's launch year.

Let's check out the key features:

Rhythm-Driven Gameplay: The world of Krimson pulses with life—literally. Every jump, every dash, every desperate leap must align with the music. Miss a beat, and you’ll find yourself plummeting into oblivion.



Death Lurks Around Every Corner: One wrong move and it’s game over. But fear not—the checkpoints are frequent, and death is swift. Learn from your mistakes, adapt, and keep pushing forward.️



Electrifying Soundtrack: Prepare to be immersed in a symphony of chaos. The heavy electronic metal soundtrack is more than just background noise—it’s your lifeline. Let the music guide you, and you might just survive.



Visually Stunning: The hellish landscapes of Krimson are a sight to behold. From fiery chasms to twisted spires, each level is a work of dark art.

What are your thoughts on this one? Reckon you're going to pick it up? Let us know with a comment down below.