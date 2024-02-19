After a brief delay, we have got our first look at this week's UK boxed charts and it has been a good one for Nintendo's newest remaster.

Yes, Mario vs. Donkey Kong has climbed the ladder in its debut week, beating the rest of the competition to grab the gold. The Nintendo mascot appears another two times in the top ten, in fact, with Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe taking fifth and sixth respectively. Wahoo indeed.

Elsewhere, there have been a couple of other new entries to the standings this week, with both Skull and Bones and Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden making their chart debuts at fourth and 16th — though neither are available on Switch.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split NEW 1 Mario vs. Donkey Kong 1 2 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 52%, PS5 20%, PS4 15%, Xbox One 9% 2 3 EA Sports FC 24 PS5 34%, Switch 31%, PS4 23%, Xbox Series 12% NEW 4 Skull and Bones 4 5 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 5 6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 7 7 Helldivers II 20 8 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 57%, PS4 41%, Xbox Series 1%, Switch 0% 8 9 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 10 10 Minecraft 11 11 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 12 12 Grand Theft Auto V 3 13 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League 9 14 Tekken 8 14 15 Animal Crossing: New Horizons NEW 16 Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden 13 17 The Last of Us Part II: Remastered - 18 Octopath Traveler II Switch 62%, PS5 38%, PS4 0% 17 19 Nintendo Switch Sports 23 20 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 57%, PS5 33%, PS4 8%, Xbox Series 2% 16 21 Resident Evil 4 22 22 Assassin's Creed Mirage 35 23 Sonic Superstars Switch 65%, PS5 20%, Xbox Series 7%, PS4 7% - 24 Madden NFL 24 21 25 Wreckfest PS5 99%, Switch 1% 32 26 Batman: Arkham Trilogy - 27 It Takes Two Switch 64%, PS4 36%, Xbox Series 0% 28 28 Red Dead Redemption PS4 70%, Switch 30% 19 29 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

- 30 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

39 31 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

PC 55%, PS4 43%, Xbox One 1%, Switch 1% 27 32

Bluey: The Videogame

Switch 79%, PS5 10%, PS4 6%, Xbox Series 5% 40 33

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

24 34

NBA 2K24 PS5 54%, PS4 19%, Switch 15%, Xbox Series 11% - 35

F1 23



29 36

Mario Party Superstars

34 37

Red Dead Redemption 2

33 38

Super Mario Odyssey

- 39

LEGO Harry Potter Collection Switch 64%, PS4 20%, Xbox One 16% 26 40

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition





[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.