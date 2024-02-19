Mario vs. Donkey Kong Rope Climb
Image: Nintendo Life

After a brief delay, we have got our first look at this week's UK boxed charts and it has been a good one for Nintendo's newest remaster.

Yes, Mario vs. Donkey Kong has climbed the ladder in its debut week, beating the rest of the competition to grab the gold. The Nintendo mascot appears another two times in the top ten, in fact, with Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe taking fifth and sixth respectively. Wahoo indeed.

Elsewhere, there have been a couple of other new entries to the standings this week, with both Skull and Bones and Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden making their chart debuts at fourth and 16th — though neither are available on Switch.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

NEW

 1 Mario vs. Donkey Kong

1

 2

Hogwarts Legacy

 Switch 52%, PS5 20%, PS4 15%, Xbox One 9%

2

 3

EA Sports FC 24

 PS5 34%, Switch 31%, PS4 23%, Xbox Series 12%

NEW

 4 Skull and Bones

4

5

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

5

6

 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7

7

Helldivers II

20

 8 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 57%, PS4 41%, Xbox Series 1%, Switch 0%

8

 9

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

10

 10

Minecraft

11

 11 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

12

 12

Grand Theft Auto V

3

 13 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

9

 14

Tekken 8

14

 15 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

NEW

 16 Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

13

 17

The Last of Us Part II: Remastered

-

 18 Octopath Traveler II Switch 62%, PS5 38%, PS4 0%

17

 19 Nintendo Switch Sports

23

 20 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 57%, PS5 33%, PS4 8%, Xbox Series 2%

16

 21 Resident Evil 4

22

 22

Assassin's Creed Mirage

35

 23 Sonic Superstars Switch 65%, PS5 20%, Xbox Series 7%, PS4 7%

-

 24 Madden NFL 24

21

 25 Wreckfest PS5 99%, Switch 1%

32

 26 Batman: Arkham Trilogy

-

 27

It Takes Two

 Switch 64%, PS4 36%, Xbox Series 0%

28

 28 Red Dead Redemption PS4 70%, Switch 30%

19

 29 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

-

 30

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

39

 31 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
 PC 55%, PS4 43%, Xbox One 1%, Switch 1%

27

 32
 Bluey: The Videogame
 Switch 79%, PS5 10%, PS4 6%, Xbox Series 5%

40

 33

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

24

 34
 NBA 2K24 PS5 54%, PS4 19%, Switch 15%, Xbox Series 11%

-

 35
 F1 23

29

 36
 Mario Party Superstars

34

 37
 Red Dead Redemption 2

33

 38

Super Mario Odyssey

-

 39
 LEGO Harry Potter Collection Switch 64%, PS4 20%, Xbox One 16%

26

 40
 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

