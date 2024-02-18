Undertale creator Toby Fox has provided another newsletter update about the upcoming Deltarune chapters.

The team is currently working on the Japanese localisation of Chapter 3 and will follow this with porting and bug testing. It will then be "totally complete".

As for Chapters 4 and 5, the main focus is now mostly on Chapter 4 - with some "minor work" also being done on Chapter 5. The new producer involved is apparently going to assist the team in meeting a new internal deadline for the fourth chapter.

Here's what Toby had to say in full:

Happy 2024, everyone! The DELTARUNE team (and I) were taking a break for the holidays to visit our families, but now everyone's back and excited to get back to the game.

Re: Chapter 3, we are working on the Japanese localization. Then we will begin porting and bugtesting the Chapter, after which it will be... totally complete!

As mentioned last time, the team is now mainly focusing on Chapter 4, with some minor work being done on Chapter 5. We've set an internal deadline for ourselves regarding Chapter 4 and our new producer is going to help us make the sweet sweet moves we need to make to meet it. I am confident this is going to be a really productive year!!!

As usual, there's not much I can share without spoiling anything.

If you haven't tried out Deltarune, Chapters 1 and 2 are a free download on the Switch eShop. You can learn more in the Nintendo Life reviews as well: