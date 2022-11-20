As you might have seen, there's been quite a bit of drama on the social media platform Twitter in recent times. Some users are seemingly worried about the future of the platform and have started coming up with certain exit strategies or backup plans in case anything does happen.

Undertale and Deltarune creator Toby Fox has also been preparing a way of communicating with fans beyond Twitter and has now opened a mailing list on his website. So if Twitter ever goes down - his fans will still be able to get the latest news about his upcoming projects.

pic.twitter.com/qIDUS9suZf The UNDERTALE / DELTARUNE mailing list is now open! Sign up to receive updates whenever there's news on UT / DR! (And, since there's usually no news, we'll be sending out a fun newsletter next month, too.) https://t.co/zmMuuMwvLa November 20, 2022

All you have to do to sign up is follow Toby's link through to his website and from there you can subscribe to his free email updates "no matter what happens to any website on the internet". This email will never be used for any other purpose than to email about the creator's latest news, so you don't have to worry about spam messages or anything like that.

Interestingly, Toby is offering three tiers. Depending on your own level of interest there's Minimal, Normal, Super and Truck Freak to select from. Here's the full breakdown:

MINIMAL — Only tell me when a new chapter of DELTARUNE is coming out. NOTHING ELSE.

NORMAL — I want to subscribe to the seasonal UNDERTALE newsletter. Also update me on new info concerning the games and events! (ex. new chapters, Spamton Sweepstakes.)

SUPER — GIVE ME INSTANT UPDATES ON ANY PROJECT TOBY FOX WORKED ON! EVEN IF IT'S NOT RELATED TO UT/DR. (Ex. Original Songs.)

TRUCK FREAK — Email me anything man I don't care

Will you be signing up for Toby's mailing list? Comment below.