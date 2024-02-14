We are mere days away from the release of Mario vs. Donkey Kong on Switch (which arrives on 16th February, if you were wondering). After having a perfectly fun time with the puzzle platformer when we went hands-on with it earlier this month, we are excited to see what the full review scores end up looking like.

Well, today we get the chance to see what the first of these reviews looks like as Japanese publication Famitsu has shared its verdict. Long story short, it's looking good.

Shared by Ryokutya2089 (via Gematsu), we can see that Famitsu has given the GBA remake a score of 32/40, combining the thoughts of four critics who each gave the game an 8.

As a reminder of how this stacks up against Mario's latest adventures, the publication awarded Super Mario RPG on Switch a marginally higher 34/40, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder received a higher still 36/40.

Of course, the review score from Famitsu is by no means the definitive say in the game's success. We are still excited to see what other outlets (and our wonderful readers) make of the puzzler when everyone gets their hands on the full game.

Our Nintendo Life review will be with you shortly, so keep an eye out to see what we made of Mario and Donkey Kong's latest battle.