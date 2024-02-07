Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has recently been celebrating its fifth anniversary, and as part of this Nintendo has returned with new spirits. It turns out, there's now even more on the way.

After the release of spirits for Zelda, Splatoon, Xenoblade, Pikmin and some other third-party series, it's now adding Pokémon Scarlet and Violet spirits later this week on 9th February. Here's a look at the promotional art (via social media):

These spirits will be available for a total of five days, so if you want to add them to your collection. Noticeably, this also acknowledges the recent Scarlet and Violet DLC - The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk.