The well-executed beat 'em up rogulike Sifu is teasing some surprises for its second anniversary, even though the developer rolled out the final content update on Switch last November.
In a brief message via social media, Sloclap said it had some "surprises" to share over the coming days, beginning with the anniversary on 10th February (that's later this week).
Again, it's not clear what exactly might be revealed here but we're definitely excited to hear considering just how the fun the game was when it arrived on the Switch in 2022. Here's what we had to say about it in our review at the time, if you are wondering what all the fuss is about:
"Sifu was one of the best games of the year when it launched on other platforms, and it’s no different now on Switch. Its hardcore combat that pushes you to the limits of your skill, paired with a smart ageing mechanic, makes for one of the most satisfying gaming experiences in the beat 'em up genre. While the Switch port is obviously a bit downgraded from the PS5 version, it’s still a more than valid option for Nintendo-only gamers and those keen to try this kung-fu brawler out on the go."