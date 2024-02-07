Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The well-executed beat 'em up rogulike Sifu is teasing some surprises for its second anniversary, even though the developer rolled out the final content update on Switch last November.

In a brief message via social media, Sloclap said it had some "surprises" to share over the coming days, beginning with the anniversary on 10th February (that's later this week).





It's that time of the year again, and we have quite a few surprises to share with you in the coming days and weeks...



Starting with Sifu's 2nd Anniversary, on the 10th!

Again, it's not clear what exactly might be revealed here but we're definitely excited to hear considering just how the fun the game was when it arrived on the Switch in 2022. Here's what we had to say about it in our review at the time, if you are wondering what all the fuss is about: