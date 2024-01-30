@MsJubilee

Not any different then any other industry. Most of the West has no worker meaningful worker protections, no laws that prevent mass lay-offs of require the company to justify them, and the laws they do have favor shareholders and owners in every situation.

Citi Group laid off 20,000. Tata and Macy's both laid of 2000. Wayfair is letting close to 2000 go soon. That's all just this month.

None of Japan's top 10 game developers have seen layoffs in ... a while. Most kept their support staff (building maintenance, ect), at full pay and benefits, even when they shut down for COVID and they had nothing to do.

Nintendo famously had it's executives take over $30M USD in pay cuts to prevent lying people off. Contrast that to Microsoft, who are laying people off the same week they become the most valuable company on earth and are seeing record profits.

It's really sucks when this stuff happens. But what industry you work in doesn't really matter. What matters is if the person you work for is willing to fire you without hesitation if it means their shares go up a quarter of a point, and has no cultural or legal pressure not to do so.