REYNATIS is a brand new action RPG from developers FuRyu and Natsume Atari, and it's launching in the West in Fall 2024 on Switch.

The game was revealed during the Japanese Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase this week, but publisher NIS America revealed earlier today that the game would be making its way overseas as well.

Initial trailers have drawn comparisons to Final Fantasy Versus XIII, which would later become Final Fantasy XV, and Verum Rex — which if you've rolled credits on Kingdom Hearts III, you'll be very familiar with. And with the blend of modern-day scenery, anime-esque character designs, and flashy action combat, it's easy to see why.

There's an all-star lineup working on the upcoming action RPG — Kazushige Nojima is the scenario writer, and he's worked on multiple Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts titles, including this week's Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Also joining him are Kingdom Hearts, Legend of Mana, and Super Mario RPG composer Yoko Shimomura, artist Yasutaka Kaburagi, and Trinity Trigger director Takumi Isobe.

Reynatis takes place in modern-day Shibuya, Tokyo, where magic is suppressed. Marin, a wizard, arrives in the city and crosses paths with Sari, an officer of the MEA who works to keep the wizards under control. Sari also can use magic, but she uses this to protect the city and keep order in Shibuya. When the two meet, however, things change...

You must decide whether to Suppress your magical abilities so that you can avoid combat, talk to civilians, and explore Shibuya as a normal citizen. Alternatively, Liberate your magical abilities to stand up for what you believe in and explore hidden parts of Shibuya only accessible to wizards. Reynatis aims to "painstakingly recreate" Shibuya in-game and will include many famous locations such as the SHIBUYA109 shopping mall.

Reynatis launches in Japan on 25th July, and the Western release will follow in the Fall. In the meantime, check out more details on the game's official website.

What do you think of Reynatis so far? Will you be keeping an eye on this? Warp down to the comments and let us know.