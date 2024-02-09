Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has been out for almost a month now and Ubisoft has just rolled out a new update for the game across all platforms.

On the Switch, this should bump the game up to Version 1.0.5 and it will require around 397MB download. Included are quest fixes, gameplay adjustments, and some user interface and map improvements. Ubisoft has also shared a list of known issues, including some Switch-specific ones.

Here's the full rundown:

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - Version 1.0.4 (v1.0.5 Switch), February 2024

"Switch version is always ahead by 1. Which means today's update will be 1.0.5 on switch."

QUESTS

• Treasure of the Seven Seas – Stubborn but colorful parrot does not want to return to the Pirate Captain leaving players unable to finish the quest.²

• Treasure of the Seven Seas – Quest breaks when it’s start wasn’t confirmed before leaving the level due to too many side quests being active at the same time. ²

• Lost Warriors – The lost warrior on the bridge outside of Mount Qaf’s main gate respawns one more time after reloading the level after he was defeated.

GAMEPLAY

• Re-entering Mount Qaf’s main gate rarely leads to replay the initial ‘Ardashir Cutscene’.

• Trapdoor above Wak-wak tree in The Depths remains closed, with the lever stuck in pulled position after a soft reset.

• Player can receive damage using the dodge granted by the Elusive Water amulet when adding input during its animation.

• Player cannot unlock Mystery Chest located in Lower City after firing arrow at the correct spot.

• Sargon loses ‘frozen’ status effect when hanging on to a wall while the effect triggers.

• Sargon is invincible and invisible if player uses Shadow of the Simurgh just when Dragon King amulet's effect triggers.

• Player can enter the Pit of Eternal Sands by breaking the 3rd warp seal exploiting aerial UP and DOWN attack combo + Rush of the Simurgh.

• Kiana and Sargon spawn outside of the rendered world if player dies and retries the fight right before Kiana’s transition to camouflage-attacks.

• Defeating Menolias or Orod while they are burning breaks the quick time event leaving players to restart the game and fight.

• In some cases, King Darius and Sargon become immune to melee attacks when the player uses Fabric of Time on King Darius during his ‘Holy Flames’ attack.

• A soft reset when fighting the final boss can restart it’s phase counter, requiring the player to beat phase 4 four times.

USER INTERFACE & MAP

• Reward notification for 'Young Sargon' overlaps in the game when unlocking the Digital Artbooks in the same session via the Ubisoft Connect overlay.

• Placing a marker on the map while focused on a Memory Shard locks the in-game cursor.

• Upgrading the Blessing amulet while equipped and not at full life renders the health bar visually stuck.

• During the first fight with Vahram, the camera can be offset following Vahram’s finishing move.

Overall looks like a really positive set of changes and hopefully you will be able to finish your achievements/platinum!

Known Issues (not part of the above list):

Platform Agnostic

• Unable to Progress - Enter the Pit of Eternal Sands.

• Unable to proceed in Guardian of the North.

• Lore item "Message Written with Trembling Hands" is not present

• 'Charitable Soul' trophy not unlocking

• End game cinematic is rarely affected by a red filter.

• Unable to progress through 'The Abducted Prince'

• Player is able to block the silent quest of the Mystery chest in Sacred Archives

• In game music no longer works in game until reboot

• Sargon can get stuck under the trapdoor after fighting Mimic

Switch Specific

• When playing on TV or Tabletop Mode (detached Joy-Con controllers), the right (R) Joy-Con controller vibration feature is not triggered.