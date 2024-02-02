Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo surprised Switch owners yesterday with a demo of the upcoming release Mario vs. Donkey Kong. In case you've missed the coverage so far, this game is a revival of the 2004 Game Boy Advance release featuring additional content such as new worlds, co-op, and even multiple difficulty settings.

Now that everyone has (hopefully) had a chance to play through the demo, it's got us wondering what our community here on Nintendo Life thinks of the experience so far. It's worth mentioning we've already gone hands on with the game ourselves and are "psyched" for the full release later this month.