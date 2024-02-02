Nintendo surprised Switch owners yesterday with a demo of the upcoming release Mario vs. Donkey Kong. In case you've missed the coverage so far, this game is a revival of the 2004 Game Boy Advance release featuring additional content such as new worlds, co-op, and even multiple difficulty settings.

Now that everyone has (hopefully) had a chance to play through the demo, it's got us wondering what our community here on Nintendo Life thinks of the experience so far. It's worth mentioning we've already gone hands on with the game ourselves and are "psyched" for the full release later this month.

Nintendo: "Yes, it’s true—you can try the game out today! Just click the link down below to head to the game page where you can download the demo or pre-order the game. While you’re at it, don’t forget that you can change each stage to Casual Style at any time to lower the difficulty. Oh, and you can play all the levels with a friend (or soon-to-be-friend) via couch co-op. The full game comes out Feb. 16. Good luck on your toy-saving quest!"

