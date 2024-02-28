The Pokémon Company yesterday announced a new entry in the 'Legends' line and technically the clock is now ticking. If you haven't already completed the original Switch entry Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you might want to start.

You've got until some point in 2025 and while we don't know if Pokémon Legends: Z-A will necessarily connect to the previous game, it's probably best to bump Arceus off your backlog before you're too busy catching 'em all in this new title. If you do need some extra motivation to play it, here's part of our review: