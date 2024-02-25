Legacy of Darkness - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Welcome folks, to another episode of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we looked at Mario vs. Donkey Kong 2: March of the Minis for the Nintendo DS. We'd love to say it was a close call, but it really wasn't. North America and Europe teamed up to take on Japan, with the Western design winning with a resounding 87% of the vote. Crikey.

This week, Castlevania is back in the ring with Castlevania: Legacy of Darkness on the N64. While certainly not one of the most well-received games in the franchise, Legacy of Darkness nevertheless has its fans after launching back in 1999. It was a marked improvement on its predecessor, and it's quite telling that you can actually unlock the first N64 game upon completing the main story.

It's a classic three-way brawl this week, so get your voting hat on and let's get this thing started.

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America

Legacy of Darkness - NA
Image: Konami

North America's design definitely has a certain atmopshere about it, with the tried-and-tested moon floating in the background and man-beast Cornell just... standing there. Okay, he's holding a skull that's seemingly been ripped from a skeleton, which is kind of cool, but we'd be lying if we said the composition was bursting with energy. We do like the foreboding image of Dracula in the corner, though.

Europe

Legacy of Darkness - EU
Image: Konami

Ah, this is more like it. Europe's design once again features Cornell front and centre, but there's just a lot more going on here and it makes for, in our opinion, a more interesting image. The moon's there again - check - but now we've got bats, a ship, a castle, some skeleton heads, some weird swirling mist... The works! It's a cool image; we dig it.

Japan

Legacy of Darkness - JP
Image: Konami

Japan's vertical composition makes use of character models from the game to, uh, reasonable success, we guess..? We admittedly love the use of colour here and we'll never get tired of the 'Akumajou Dracula' logo, but again, it's just lacking that zing that we're looking for. Heck, we might we way off, maybe this will win after all! It's up to you, dear reader.

Which region got the best Castlevania: Legacy of Darkness box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of the Box Art Brawl.