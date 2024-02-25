Welcome folks, to another episode of Box Art Brawl!
Last time, we looked at Mario vs. Donkey Kong 2: March of the Minis for the Nintendo DS. We'd love to say it was a close call, but it really wasn't. North America and Europe teamed up to take on Japan, with the Western design winning with a resounding 87% of the vote. Crikey.
This week, Castlevania is back in the ring with Castlevania: Legacy of Darkness on the N64. While certainly not one of the most well-received games in the franchise, Legacy of Darkness nevertheless has its fans after launching back in 1999. It was a marked improvement on its predecessor, and it's quite telling that you can actually unlock the first N64 game upon completing the main story.
It's a classic three-way brawl this week, so get your voting hat on and let's get this thing started.