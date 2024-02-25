Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America

North America's design definitely has a certain atmopshere about it, with the tried-and-tested moon floating in the background and man-beast Cornell just... standing there. Okay, he's holding a skull that's seemingly been ripped from a skeleton, which is kind of cool, but we'd be lying if we said the composition was bursting with energy. We do like the foreboding image of Dracula in the corner, though.

Europe

Ah, this is more like it. Europe's design once again features Cornell front and centre, but there's just a lot more going on here and it makes for, in our opinion, a more interesting image. The moon's there again - check - but now we've got bats, a ship, a castle, some skeleton heads, some weird swirling mist... The works! It's a cool image; we dig it.

Japan

Japan's vertical composition makes use of character models from the game to, uh, reasonable success, we guess..? We admittedly love the use of colour here and we'll never get tired of the 'Akumajou Dracula' logo, but again, it's just lacking that zing that we're looking for. Heck, we might we way off, maybe this will win after all! It's up to you, dear reader.

Which region got the best Castlevania: Legacy of Darkness box art? North America Europe Japan Which region got the best Castlevania: Legacy of Darkness box art? (211 votes) North America 10 % Europe 82 % Japan 7 %

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of the Box Art Brawl.