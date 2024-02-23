Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Acquire, the Japanese developer that worked alongside Square Enix on Octopath Traveler and its sequel, is self-publishing a brand-new dungeon-crawler called Ancient Weapon Holly on Switch next month.

Launching 8th March, 2024 on the Switch eShop, the game stars 'human-hating' autonomous weapon 'Holly', who has been sealed within the Earth with diminished powers. Determined to escape and destroy humanity forever, she must navigate a labyrinth of dungeons and seal away the monsters in her path.

Sounds awfully dire for those humans, eh? Well, thankfully the gameplay itself looks pretty cool and should make for an interesting experience if you're a fan of dungeon-crawlers.

Let's take a look at the features:

- Intense combat.

- Strategic gameplay that lures enemies into pitfalls.

- Exhilarating action of burying enemies you've trapped in pitfalls.

- Holly's evolution and unlocking altar functions lead to deeper strategies.

Ancient Weapon Holly is available to pre-order now for £17.99 / £14.99.

Does this one look appealing to you? Let us know what you think with a comment down below.