It's a new month and that means there's now a new Switch Online trial available to members of Nintendo's subscription service.

This time around it's EA Sports FC 24 and it's accessible to subscribers from now until 26th February 2024 in North America. The same trial started in Europe last week and runs until 21st February 2024 in this region. The catch with this particular trial is it requires a download of "at least 31GB" to play.

Game requires a download of at least 31 GB via an Internet connection. You may also be required to create or link a Nintendo Account. MicroSD card (sold separately) may be required depending on your storage. Storage requirements may change. https://t.co/MweOlO1blf for details. February 19, 2024

When we reviewed EA Sports FC last September, we were glad to see EA finally delivered a version on the Switch that offered "full feature parity" with other consoles. It also received a much-needed engine upgrade, making it a port to be proud of.