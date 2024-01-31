Electronic Arts has shown ongoing support for the Switch generation, so what can we expect from the third-party video game giant when the next iteration of Nintendo hardware arrives?

When asked about the expected launch of Nintendo's next system during an earnings call, Electronic Arts' CEO Andrew Wilson admitted he couldn't "comment on anything that has not been announced", but was happy to welcome new hardware.

Andrew Wilson: “I can absolutely not comment on anything that has not been announced, or acknowledge it in any way... So without commenting at all about anything around Nintendo or Switch, I would just say new platforms are good for us, and when new improvements offer improved [power], that is typically a plus for our portfolio of games and the communities that play them.”

New hardware over the last 20 years has offered improved CPU, GPU, memory, battery life and screen resolutions, which Wilson says allows EA to deliver more "immersion" in key franchises like Apex Legends, Battlefield and Madden. And that's good for not only the communities that play these games but also business, he admits.

While there's been no official announcement from Nintendo about a successor to the Switch, there have been ongoing rumours and analyst insights regularly for some time now. Just yesterday, EA also ruled out The Sims 4 on the Switch, after a reference to a Nintendo version was discovered.