According to new data from Toyo Keizai, an economics magazine company based in Tokyo, Japan, Nintendo is currently the richest company in the country.

As spotted by Install Base forums and X user Pierre485, Nintendo currently boasts a cash and cash equivalent value of roughly $11.44 billion when converted from Japanese yen. According to the data, Nintendo also has a debt value of... wait for it... Nothing. Zilch. Nada. No debt.



The company topped the ranking (cash & cash equivalent)



Other notable video games companies :

25. Bandai Namco

38. Square Enix

50. Konami

63. SEGA

64. GungHo

81. Kadokawa

88. Capcom



Other gaming companies in the list include the likes of Bandai Namco at number 25, Square Enix at 38, Konami at 50, SEGA at 63, GungHo at 64, Kadokawa at 81, and Capcom at 88.

It certainly demonstrates just how valuable Nintendo is at the moment, with the company enjoying monumental success with the Switch, its theme parks, and the launch of The Super Mario Bros. Movie in 2023. Not to mention, of course, all of its growing success since its inception back in 1889...

It might also be surprising that a certain company called Sony hasn't made the list at all, but this is likely due in part to the firm's own debt value, which as of September '23, was reportedly totalled at $31.33 billion.