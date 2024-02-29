The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! (Game Freak, 21st Feb, $15.00) - The hit original solitaire horse racing game for the Nintendo 3DS system is galloping its way onto the Nintendo Switch system! Reach the finish line by playing solitaire and put together the best cards you can to help your horses take home the gold. If you win big, you’ll have new horses to add to your stable. Compete online*, play at your own pace or just breed and collect cute horses. No matter how you play, a good time is in the cards. - Read our Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! review

Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (Spike Chunsoft US, 27th Feb, $59.99) - Shiren the Wanderer and Koppa – his talking ferret partner – receive a vision of a distant land and a girl in distress, which leads them to the mysterious Serpentcoil Island. Rumors speak of lost pirate gold hidden away within the depths of the island and a powerful monster at its highest mountain peak, said to hold an exquisite treasure in its belly. Adventurers and warriors have flocked from all over the realm, eager for a chance at fortune. What is the connection between the mystery girl and the monster? What is the truth behind the secrets and treasures scattered throughout the island? - Read our Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island review

10 Seconds to Win! (eastasiasoft, 6th Mar, $4.99) - Take the role of an agile little blonde hero as he leaps and dashes his way to glory in 10 Seconds to Win! This is a precision platformer where you only have 10 seconds to complete each single-screen challenge. Run, jump and air dash to avoid spikes, spinning saw blades and more as you try to reach a trophy cup on the far side of the stage. Can you master all 100 levels with increasing difficulty in time?

A Void Hope (Elden Pixels, 29th Feb, $15.99) - A Void Hope’s compelling mystery unfolds via the perspective of a couple searching for a cure for the condition that’s enveloped their city. Through their personal journey, you will unearth memories that may not always be easy to interpret as you grasp for meaning in a world where everything is slowly slipping away.

Anglerfish (Feardemic, 29th Feb, $9.99) - Welcome to Anglerfish. Your secluded bar in Mols mountains. Here you will experience the true survival horror of dating, which means you will die. Multiple times. Many times. Every time you die, you have to start over but here’s the catch - the game changes, based on how and where you died to keep you on your toes. To make it through the night, you must uncover the secrets hidden deep down in Anglerfish’s core by exploring every nook and cranny, and solve the buried mysteries. Can you survive your wildest night ever at Anglerfish?

Another Bar Game (Arik, 29th Feb, $5.99) - A casual action game where you serve craft beer to thirsty bar guests. Become the most popular bartender in town! Wash glasses, clean tables and keep everybody happy!

Arcade Archives JUNGLER (HAMSTER, 22nd Feb, $7.99) - " JUNGLER " is an action game released by KONAMI in 1981. Defeat the enemies wandering around the maze-like stage. If you hit the tail with a shot, the body will become one length shorter. To defeat an enemy, either erase their entire body with a shot or hit your head against the head of an enemy that is the same length or shorter than you. If you pick up the "strawberry" in the stage, you can make your body one length longer.

Balatro (Playstack, 20th Feb, $14.99) - Balatro is a poker-inspired roguelike deck builder all about creating powerful synergies and winning big. The poker roguelike. Balatro is a hypnotically satisfying deckbuilder where you play illegal poker hands, discover game-changing jokers, and trigger adrenaline-pumping, outrageous combos.

Berserk Boy (BERSERKBOY GAMES, 6th Mar, $20.00) - BERSERK BOY is a high speed action packed platformer, packed with vibrant and stylish pixel art. Go Berserk! as you change into different forms and use the power of Lightning, Fire, Ice, Air, and Earth to save the planet! With music by Sonic Mania composer Tee Lopes.

Buggy Race – Racing Master (SUCCESS GAMES, 2nd Mar, $11.99) - Dive into the heart-pounding world of "Buggy Race - Racing Master," where the thrill of the race takes center stage across three dynamic game modes! In the intense "Duel" mode, equip your buggy with mounted pistols to strategically eliminate opponents. "Run Time" ramps up the excitement as the last racer is eliminated with each passing lap, challenging your speed and precision. If you prefer a straightforward challenge, "Free Race" is a pure dash to claim victory.

Call of Honor – Duty of Warfare (GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER, 23rd Feb, $12.99) - Immerse yourself in the epic battlefield with "Call of Honor - Duty of Warfare," a groundbreaking experience that combines the intensity of team-based combat with a gripping narrative. As a member of a 5-person elite squad, you'll engage in thrilling 5v5 skirmishes against a rival team, each with the shared objective of depleting the opposing side's 1000-point score before they eliminate yours.

Cape’s Escape Game 7th Room (AlignmentSharp, 29th Feb, $9.80) - On the way back from the shrine, the Main Character stops by a shopping street. But most of the shops are closed, and the street is full of closed shutters. When he roams around looking for an open store… Fake Cape finally makes his appearance in the game series. Will (Real) Cape be able to show what he’s got?

Cat and Ghostly Road (Sometimes You, 6th Mar, $9.99) - One day the artist saved a cat that was in trouble, and they began to live together. There were no signs of trouble until one day an evil spirit attacked the artist. After this, the artist became seriously ill and now the wise white cat must help his friend and save him from death. To do this, you have to go on a dangerous journey into the world of ghosts and demons. Not all things here are what they seem: to see their true form, you need to have a special cat's vision. It will be a difficult path, but not a single demon can stop you!

Cavern of Dreams (Super Rare Games, 29th Feb, $12.99) - Cavern of Dreams is a surreal 3D platformer with collectathon elements, created in the style of platforming gems. Play as Fynn, the young dragon who enters the Cavern of Dreams in search for his unhatched siblings stolen away by a mysterious villain. Explore densely packed worlds full of puzzles to solve, challenges to overcome, and treasures to collect as you get closer to solving who stole your siblings… and why.

Chop Goblins (Ducky Dev Games, 22nd Feb, $3.99) - You thought it would be fun to break into a nearby museum and root through the artifacts stored there. Little did you know that a dusty chest in the basement imprisoned the evil CHOP GOBLINS. Now they're loose, wrecking bladed havok on the world once again. It's up to you to chase them through the city and across space and time, in a bespoke FPS campaign spanning the modern day, 1800's Transylvania, ancient Greece, and the not too distant future. And you can finish it in about 30 minutes!

Crazy Goose Simulator (DEZVOLT, 3rd Mar, $12.99) - Embark on a wacky journey as a Crazy Goose, where you take control of a feathered troublemaker with an insatiable appetite for chaos and hilarity. Roam freely through, serene countryside, and quirky environments, all while unleashing your inner goose shenanigans. From honking at unsuspecting humans to creating havoc in various locations, this game offers a unique and entertaining experience that'll leave you in stitches. Roam freely through a dynamic world filled with diverse environments. Explore tranquil parks, and quirky locations, each with its own set of challenges and surprises. Engage in a variety of mischievous activities and complete entertaining objectives.

Cricket Through the Ages (Devolver Digital, 1st Mar, $7.99) - Swing bats and throw balls through the intertwined histories of humankind and cricket in this one button, physics-driven game. Over a thousand years ago the human race teetered on the edge of extinction. Our ancestors were helpless against the mighty behemoths of the land. And then, salvation…the game of cricket was invented! Go alone, or take a friend, on a journey through the rich and exquisitely accurate history of cricket in Cricket Through the Ages.

Desktop Baseball 2 (SAT-BOX, 29th Feb, $9.80) - Let's play Desktop Baseball! Master simple controls and think up complex tricks and strategies! Share Joy-Con™ for another player to play along! Desktop Baseball 2 brings ballparks with all sorts of features! Observe the situation keenly and hit the ball left or right! Customize your players and freely design your team! Set your sights on making your team one of a kind! Enjoy a light and fun single player match! Adjust the number of innings to set up a practice match, a full game, or anything in-between! Try out 2-player mode with a friend! Strategize well and victory will be within your grasp!

Diamond Hands: To The Moon (Ultimate Games, 6th Mar, $6.99) - Diamond Hands: To The Moon is a simple to play, yet difficult to master jumping platform game where the ultimate goal is to get to the moon. You control your character by moving left, right and by jumping - and that's it. With practice, you'll be able to perfect your jump by controlling the jump's strength to land on any target platform. Apes that get to the moon will earn not only the title of diamond hands, but will also be showered in their heart's most luxurious desires! Apes alone . . Weak! Solo mode for those players seeking the most challenging adventure or versus on mode on split screen.

DIY Fashion Star (QubicGames, 1st Mar, $7.99) - Got a boring old blouse? Reshape it, style it, decorate it, and make it a trendy new tank top with some clothing design hacks! You're about to blow the world away with all of your fabulously stylish DIY fashion design skills to give your followers the ultimate doll makeover. Get creative with super-fun, sweet doll dress-up projects. Use your outfit designer imagination and turn your ordinary clothes into OMG-to-die-for stylish DIY dress-up outfits! Take selfies with your new DIY clothes and compete in selfie contests! Run your own fashion designer channel and post videos of your DIY outfits to gain a huge fan base!

Drone Racer: Fly Stunt Simulator (Megame, 29th Feb, $9.99) - A dynamic drone simulator where the player will have to test his piloting skills and go through a course with various obstacles in a limited time. You are given the opportunity to control a powerful drone and overcome difficult challenges that will require your skill, reflexes and strategic thinking. The main goal of the game is to overcome the track at maximum speed and avoid obstacles. The game features various types of obstacles such as buildings, construction structures, moving objects and other difficult conditions that will require the player's accuracy and reaction speed. You can feel like a real drone pilot and overcome the most difficult challenges! Get ready for exciting adventures in the air and become the best drone pilot!

Escape First Alchemist (OnSkull Development, 22nd Feb, $7.99) - Escape first: Alchemist is a multiplayer first person escape room / adventure game, where you play as the apprentices of the reclusive sorceror-alchemist "Trismegistus". Your benevolent master managed to trap himself in a prison of his own making, and has bestowed upon you the challenge of releasing him. Of course, to make sure you don't just run away from his cunning riddles, he deigned fit to trap you as well. . . Find ingredients and discover new potion recipes. Craft unique potions and gain the powers you need to escape. Solve numerous interactive puzzles using logic, observation and communication. Search the workshop for artifacts, inspect them carefully and find all missing clues!

Escape Game The Old Folk House (Regista, 29th Feb, $9.99) - This game is an escape-the-room game (mystery-adventure game). A must-go for cat lovers lies in a mountain village My friend's suggestion has brought me to a traditional folk house While I was sitting by a sunken hearth to keep myself warm, I got sleepy and dozed off…… How long have I slept? I woke up to seeー Something unbelievable

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (Focus Entertainment, 5th Mar, $49.99) - Embark on ever-rewarding scientific expeditions as you adapt to nature's challenges and unravel the mysteries of uncharted lands. Venture into the vast wilderness of arid deserts and rugged forests to the steepest mountains, brimming with hidden treasures and forgotten ruins. Lead research missions as you drive a variety of all-terrain vehicles through treacherous paths, using advanced technologies and high-tech tools to overcome obstacles. Build and manage your base and equip your vehicles with essential gadgets like drones or scanners to ensure your success in the wild. Round out your Expedition by hiring a team of top-notch experts to improve your skills in the field, unlocking new possibilities for exploration.

Farmer Simulator Evolution (SC Ovilex Soft, 22nd Feb, $19.99) - Do you like farming games? This farming simulator let's you become a real farmer! Discover the open world of farming and harvest different types of crops, take care of your animals, transport wood and hays, sell your products on the market and grow your farm! With this realistic farming simulator, you will enjoy a wide fleet of vehicles and machineries such as tractors, harvesters, semi trucks, pickup trucks, plows, seeders, sprayers, etc. Get ready to grow your farm, play Farmer Simulator Evolution!

Freddi Fish and the Case of the Missing Kelp Seeds (UFO Interactive, 29th Feb, $14.99) - Help underwater detective Freddi Fish and her finny friend Luther solve the case. Explore underwater caves, deep canyons and colorful reefs, and discover fascinating places like King Crab's Castle and A Sunken Ship Out of Time, in an effort to save the reef. Children use logical thinking and reasoning skills as they gather information and then use what they have learned to solve the mysteries of the sea!

Gravityscape DX (Asylum Square Interactive, 2nd Mar, $3.99) - Welcome back to the 80s! Dive into the thrilling world of "Gravityscape DX," a lost gem from the era of the Video Game Crash, now exclusively resurrected for the Nintendo Switch™. As an astronaut in a mysterious antigravity field, you're facing the challenge of a lifetime. "Gravityscape" transports players into a captivating adventure full of excitement, quick reactions, and a hefty dose of skill. The 8-bit soundtrack propels you straight back into the golden age of video games as you navigate the unexplored antigravity field. Your mission? Survive as long as possible, dodge enemy attacks, and master the art of recognizing recurring patterns. This retro masterpiece stands out not only for its intense single-player experience but also for the opportunity to dive into the adventure with up to four players simultaneously.

Heavenly Bodies (2pt Interactive, 29th Feb, $19.99) - Discover the ever-changing nuances of weightless motion in this challenging physics game. Wrangle control of your cosmonaut’s arms with the left and right thumbsticks to push, pull, and clamber through fully physically simulated scenarios aboard a scientific research station. You have been entrusted to bring into operation Earth’s proudest feat of engineering. With only radio contact with mission control as your aid, you will have to use your sharp mind and dexterous limbs to assemble space telescopes, maintain delicate solar arrays and research cosmic botany. But without gravity, nothing is still, nothing is secure, and nothing is simple.

Helicopter Simulator : RESCUE SIM (SUCCESS GAMES, 1st Mar, $12.99) - Experience the adrenaline-pumping world of aerial missions in "Helicopter Simulator: RESCUE SIM! " . Wake up to the sound of rotor blades, gearing up for a day filled with thrilling challenges. Take on diverse missions, such as exploring uncharted territories, executing precision cargo deliveries with your helicopter's hook, and locating lost items in specified zones. Upon successful completion, reap the rewards in the form of in-game currency, allowing you to upgrade your helicopter, purchase fuel, and choose your bases. Become a hero of the sky and hone your pilot skills in this exciting game!

Hellstuck: Rage With Your Friends (Ultimate Games, 6th Mar, $6.99) - Get ready to feel the pain! Hellstuck: Rage With Your Friends is a punishing platforming game where you start in the deepest depths of Hell and must escape. But the way out is a long way up and the only thing in between you and escape is how much rage you can endure. Can you beat your friends and make it out of Hell? - Struggle upwards through each of the 9 Circles of Hell - One missed jump can lead to a long fall back down

Hex Gambit: Respawned (Blowfish Studios, 6th Mar, $14.99) - Command a squad of minions in this quirky turn-based strategy game for 1-4 players. Hex Gambit is a perfect game night staple: easy for new players to pick up, with tons of creative tactics to explore! Bounce over the strangely elastic heads of your opponents to advance. Swat characters clear across the map. Inspire teammates with an operatic blast from a guy with a giant speaker for a head. Every minion troop is teeming with useful tricks to master!

Hopping Bunny (Weakfish Studio, 10th Feb, $0.99) - Hopping Bunny, This rabbit needs to jump and overcome the obstacles that are dangerous for him, Do you want to help him? But you need to collect the Keys to pass the level. When you jump, you can stop time! This feature will come in handy because sometimes You will need to maneuver in the air! Can you pass 20 specially designed levels?

Japan Train Models – JR Kyushu Edition (G-MODE, 22nd Feb, $13.99) - Japan Train Models, a game that lets you enjoy trains in its entirety, is now available with trains of JR Kyushu! There are three modes to play: Pazzle mode, Layout mode, and Encyclopedia mode! You can enjoy the fascination of trains as much as you want.

Little Red Riding Hood: Wonder Animals (Aldora Games, 20th Feb, $4.90) - Little Red Riding Hood: Wonder Animals. An interactive story that immerses players in the evolution of Little Red Riding Hood, who enters the forest to reveal mysteries and overcome challenges. Together with her new friends, Liro and Faina, she embarks on a mission to save the forest, discovering new animals and magical places.

Little Red Riding Hood: Wonder Animals Vol.2 (Aldora Games, 22nd Feb, $4.90) - In this exciting sequel, Little Red Riding Hood, along with her loyal companions Liro and Faina, faces her biggest challenge yet: the fearsome Witch of the Enchanted Forest. After discovering that the witch plans to cast a spell on the entire forest and turn it into her dark domain, Little Red Riding Hood and her friends know they must act quickly to save their home and its inhabitants.

Looking Up I See Only A Ceiling (Flynns Arcade, 29th Feb, $2.39) - A seemingly monotonous life, full of books and incessant study. But what happens if you reach the 'point of no return'? Live the challenging life of a student in this short psychological adventure game.

Matches Puzzle 2: Classic Logic Arcade (Megame, 7th Mar, $9.99) - An exciting puzzle game in which players have to solve various problems using matches. The rules of the game are quite simple - you need to solve the puzzle by moving, removing or adding matches. These problems can be very diverse: from creating a certain geometric figure to solving mathematical equations. This game offers a variety of exciting puzzles, each of which requires creativity. The game is suitable for people of all ages and promotes the development of logical thinking and creative problem-solving.

Matsukeke BURST! (SmileBoom, 29th Feb, $4.69) - Connect the lines drawn on the panels to create and erase large and small loops in this new type of falling object puzzle. The player must create larger loops more quickly than his or her opponent to collect power and activate skills! Players send their panels to each other to compete.

Mediterranea Inferno (Santa Ragione, 5th Mar, $14.99) - What’s better than a sensual summer retreat in the South of Italy? Join Claudio, Andrea, and Mida in their travels as they try to recover from the collective trauma of the 2020 pandemic.

Metro Simulator 2 (Ultimate Games, 21st Feb, $14.99) - Various game modes In Free Mode, you can become a Train driver. You can choose station or dead end where you start the game by yourself. You can drive on the line without passengers, but in any time you can set the desired route and set up the schedule. It's important to follow it and depart from stations in time! In Scenarios, conditions are pre-determined. You'll face different unusual situations which may occur in Metro. Listen to dispatcher's orders and follow them. Moscow Metro Line 6: 24 stations, various tunnels and objects inside them By using modern technologies, the game delivers all the experience of Russian capital's subway. Stations on this line were built in different time periods, so they reflect their era's developments.

Nyaaaanvy (Phoenixx, 22nd Feb, $9.99) - Can you become a "Cat of Cats"? “Nyanvy" is a mysterious creature that may or may not be a cat. There is only one way for "Nyanvy" to become a "Cat of Cats" to survive the big battle without falling off the stage!

Of the Red, the Light, and the Ayakashi Tsuzuri (HuneX, 29th Feb, $50.13) - Yue is a young boy, born in a mountain shrine in the town of Utsuwa. One day, he attends the winter festival together with his childhood friend, a black fox named Kurogitsune. The lanterns burn bright red, and the people are buzzing. As Yue sees the outside world for the first time in his life, he meets two mysterious boys. Upon returning to the mountain, the owner of the shrine, Mikoto, told him. Prepare the "meal".

OLLLO (Smileboom, 29th Feb, $8.00) - 'OLLLO' is a new type of puzzle action game in which players advance through a series of screen loops. The key to the strategy is a special ability called 'OLLLO'. With this ability, the top, bottom, left, and right sides of the screen are connected, allowing the player to move freely to and from the edges of the screen. The ability can be used in a wide variety of ways, such as looping left and right to get behind walls, or looping up and down to climb unclimbable scaffolds. Combined with a variety of gimmicks, such as gravity reversal and instantaneous movement, the possibilities are even greater. A total of 76 stages, ranging from simple to complex, are included. Whether or not you can complete the stages depends on your logic and inspiration.

One More Dungeon 2 (Ratalaika Games, 1st Mar, $14.99) - One More Dungeon 2 is a dungeon crawler roguelite in a fantasy setting. As a nameless adventure seeker, you venture into an ancient dungeon full of secrets, traps, and hostile creatures. You wake up in the ruins of an ancient fortress, held captive by giant sentient snails. Use a wide arsenal of magic staves, melee weapons, and forbidden artifacts to fight your way through the crowds of enemies and make it out alive!

Pecaminosa – A Deadly Hand (2Awesome Studio, 28th Feb, $9.99) - Pecaminosa - A Deadly Hand blends the charm of pixel art and the mechanics of an Action RPG with the atmosphere of film noir. You have not seen and played anything like it. Interrogate suspects, explore a city dominated by crime and sin, and never hesitate to use your fists and guns. These are hard times in a very tough city.

PICROSS S+ (Jupiter Corporation, 29th Feb, $4.99) - Play puzzles from Picross e in the newest Picross S Series release! Enjoy playing puzzles from the Picross e Series, which was previously only available as downloadable content on the Nintendo 3DS™. This release boasts a total of 300 puzzles for Picross and Mega Picross, including puzzles from the first Picross e game. Supports touch screen as well as button controls. Up to four players can play simultaneously. There are detailed tutorials and convenient assist functions so that even newcomers can start playing right away. Try out a variety of optional features to customize your play environment to your liking. Picross is a picture crossword puzzle game where you follow hint number to complete a picture. With simple, easy-to-follow rules, it's a game anyone can play!

Pixel Game Maker Series CAT AND CASTLE (Gotcha Gotcha Games, 22nd Feb, $4.49) - "CAT AND CASTLE" is an exploration-based 2D action game with a nod to Metroidvania. Explore a dreamy castle, acquire skills, and use gadgets to reach your goal.

Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties: Definitive Edition (Limited Run Games, 5th Mar, $19.99) - Painstakingly restored and lovingly recreated. Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties: Definitive Edition delivers a truly next-generation CD-ROM experience. For the first time since 1993 the original version of the game is faithfully presented alongside 4K remastered photos and a wealth of documentary and interview content

Pony World - Color by Numbers & Animal Golf - Battle Race Bundle (Pancake Games, 25th Feb, $14.98) - Immerse yourself in a delightful world of creativity and competitive fun with this special bundle featuring two engaging Nintendo games

Pool Together 2 (Soroka Games, 2nd Mar, $4.99) - Welcome to Pool Together 2! Grab your friends or take on the computer AI in this delightful game.

Quick Golf (Baltoro Minis, 23rd Feb, $1.99) - Grab your clubs and get ready for 'Quick Golf,' the golfing adventure that’s packed with excitement! Swing into action across three mesmerizing worlds—master the fairways of Earth, Mars and Alien World. Each course is a journey of its own, filled with unique challenges and thrilling surprises, perfect for golf enthusiasts of every age. Customize your game with an eclectic selection of golf balls and putters, making each round as unique as you.

Sculpt People (QubicGames, 1st Mar, $4.99) - Mold the head, carve the details and decorate your work with different sprays and accessories! Take on the exciting challenge of sculpting heads using clay. Follow reference photos to guide your hands and bring your creations to life. Whether it's a famous celebrity or a beloved pet, you'll enjoy the thrill of shaping each masterpiece!

SpongeBob SquarePants: Bundle (THQ Nordic, 22nd Feb, $69.99) - SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated: Are you ready, kids? The cult classic is back, faithfully remade in spongetastic splendor! Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots with your mighty bubbles? Of course you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn't you! Want to join forces in a brand new multiplayer mode? The battle is on!

Take It Racing 2 (Caracal Games, 29th Feb, $4.99) - Take It Racing 2 is a pseudo racing game built around stats. Buy better cars to race harder races to earn more money. Each race is split into sections, you must decide how to race to shave off precious time and win the upper hand. But keep an eye on your fuel and temperature gauges or you might be left eating dust! Starting with the team leader Rob Trader, you begin your racing career in Class D. Winning races earns you money to buy new cars and enter harder races.

Tamarak Trail (Versus Evil, 29th Feb, $14.99) - Tamarak Trail is a turn-based dice rolling roguelike where you customize dice with powerful abilities and explore a dangerous forest filled with events and monsters. As a member of a secret society named the Sturgeon Lodge it’s up to you to piece together the mystery of a decaying earth, hunt down the source of this corruption and put a stop to it at all costs.

Tenderfoot Tactics (Badru, 21st Feb, $14.99) - A novel, deterministic combat system, with easy to grasp rules and astonishing depth. No random miss chances. No damage ranges. Manipulate the elements to turn the battlefield to your advantage, but beware the consequences, as nature is complex and fickle. Open chasms, raise mountains, boil lakes, drain rivers. Start fires you later regret. Unearth ancient ruins, discover strange artefacts, and meet new friends, in a lush, painterly world. Explore the reaches of the archipelago by boat. Take to the skies as a bird to survey the landscape and plan the best route forward. For a generation, the terrible Fog - one vast, voiceless, and cruel spirit - has been eating the once-thick forests of the mainland. Now, with nowhere left to call home, and granted magic by the friendly spirits of the archipelago, one small party of would-be adventurers sets out.

The Lost Ashford Ring (SOFT SOURCE, 29th Feb, $14.99) - Welcome to "The Lost Ashford Ring," an immersive hidden object game that transports you to the intriguing world of Victorian England. Step into the shoes of a brilliant detective, hired to unravel a captivating mystery by uncovering cleverly concealed clues hidden throughout beautifully rendered scenes. As you navigate the atmospheric scenes of Victorian era England you'll find yourself immersed in a rich narrative filled with twists and turns. Your keen eye and sharp wit will be put to the test as you search for hidden objects cleverly tucked away in each scene. Each discovery brings you closer to solving the enigmatic case of the missing Ashford Ring, a valuable family heirloom that has vanished under suspicious circumstances.

The Tales of Bayun (Samustai, 23rd Feb, $6.99) - The Tales of Bayun is a narrative adventure game with RPG elements in a grim Eastern European and Slavic fantasy setting. A unique world based on fairy tales and legends. Fascinating stories with unexpected plot twists. Authentic characters with their own secrets and motivation. Tough moral choices with unpredictable consequences. Will you overcome all the twists of fate or go unsung with a knife in your back? Let’s figure this out!

Time Trap: Hidden Objects (Two Cakes Studio, 29th Feb, $14.99) - Time Trap is a searching game telling a detective story with distinct realistic visuals, puzzles, and challenges. Our story begins with John Doe, a journalist who has gone missing. He was investigating a hazardous disaster caused by the “Ring of Time” corporation that transformed the city into an abandoned quarantine zone. After finding proof that the quarantine zone was continuing to expand, John’s editor-in-chief contacted the police claiming that Doe was missing. He feared that John may have gone into the quarantine zone to carry out his own investigation. Now it is your job to follow John’s steps and uncover the secrets of the danger zone.

Tiny Number Hunt! (MASK, 29th Feb, $3.99) - This is a brain-training picture search game where you look for numbers 1 through 9 hidden within illustrations. You can touch the numbers in any order! It's easy to enjoy, making it perfect for killing time during your free moments. Discover numbers sneakily hidden in cute illustrations depicting scenarios you yearn for with your crush or slightly thrilling happenings in familiar scenes!

Towers Watch (Wildlak, 22nd Feb, $12.00) - In a realm where magic and medieval warfare collide, embark on an epic journey to defend the kingdom of Eldoria in "Tower's Watch," a thrilling fantasy medieval tower defense game. As the commander of Eldoria's last line of defense, your strategic prowess and mystical abilities will be put to the test as you protect the realm from hordes of relentless invaders.

TROM (Cooking & Publishing, 22nd Feb, $3.99) - TROM is a challenging puzzle video game with pixel art aesthetics where two robots, with the most advanced AI, prepare to venture on an exciting journey to freedom by escaping from their captors. Inspired by the mythical arcade games of the 90s, TROM will test your skill and patience at the controls. Thanks to the split screen, it offers ingenious traps that require coordination and cunning to overcome. Controlling both robots simultaneously, players must creatively navigate challenges and guide the automatons to their final bases.

Twisty Pals (Entity3, 24th Feb, $0.99) - Twist and dodge your way to victory Rotate both characters and avoid all obstacles Take on the speed challenge and try to reach the castle!

Ufouria: The Saga 2 (Red Art Games, 1st Mar, $24.99) - An authentic evolution of the original ""Ufouria""!

Rampage through the fluffy feltwork arts-and-crafts recreation of the world of Ufouria, with your trusty crew from the original game in this exploration-based action side-scroller. Of course, newcomers to Ufouria are welcome too! - Read our Ufouria:The Saga 2 review

Virus Rush (Baltoro Games, 1st Mar, $7.99) - Get ready for Virus Rush: a bullet-hell, boss-rush game set in the world of microbes! Take control of a tiny virus that just gained consciousness and face intense battles against dangerous pathogens. Experience fast-paced action on a microscopic scale! Your intelligence, agility, and ruthlessness are the keys to your success. It's you against a world brimming with unicellular life – a battle set on a petri dish.

We Need to Go Deeper (Graffiti Games, 28th Feb, $19.99) - 2-4-Player Online Co-op Designed with human interaction in mind, in We Need to Go Deeper you communicate or perish. Play with friends, strangers, or bots! Crew Your Submarine Pilot, repair, load torpedoes and reroute power as you and your crew dash around one of several unlockable submarines on your voyage into the deep. The Living Infinite is an ever-changing undersea trench – with randomized biomes, on-foot expeditions, loot, civilizations and a dynamic difficulty system to keep you guessing every time you take a dive. Wield a From wrenches, to wedding rings, to electricity-powered weaponry, a wide selection of tools and weapons await discovery.

Woodturning 3D (QubicGames, 23rd Feb, $2.49) - Grab a chisel, carve a shape, color it with sprays, and sell your masterpiece to customers! As an aspiring carpenter, you must exercise patience and precision, carving out some of the most complex pieces with attention to minute details - much like real-life woodworking. In this engaging universe, every stroke matters. You are not just randomly using your tools. Instead, you work like a sculptor who turns ordinary wood chunks into unique and colorful artwork. It's less about speed and more about accuracy - a refreshing break from usual arcade fare - making it perfect for casual gamers and those seeking a challenging new venture!

XELAN FORCE (PiXEL, 29th Feb, $10.00) - Xelan Force—an 8-bit style side-scrolling shooting game. When developing this game, we really wanted players to remember the giddy excitement of the good-old says, while also sharing that experience with new players. This retro-esque game features sound equivalent to actual 8-bit machines, limited colors, and as few modern gaming reference as was possible.

