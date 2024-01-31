Red Art Games has announced that it has entered into a partnership with Japanese firm Sunsoft to release a physical edition of Ufouria: The Saga 2, the sequel to the 1991 Famicom / NES cult classic.
With an expected release date of July 5th, 2024, the release will come in two flavours: standard edition and deluxe edition. Both are priced at €39.99, though the latter is exclusive to the Red Art Games' storefront and limited to just 500 copies on Switch. It will also come with the following:
- A copy of the game with a reversible cover
- An exclusive sleeve featuring alternate cover art inspired by the original game’s Japanese cover
- A manual filled with information about the game
- A CD featuring both Ufouria: The Saga and Ufouria: The Saga 2’ soundtracks
If you're happy just opting for a digital copy of the game, then that will cost a little less at $24.99/€24.99.
Will you be grabbing Ufouria: The Saga 2 on the Switch? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.
Comments 12
This game looks so lovely. I still need to go back to Ufouria: The Saga on Wii U VC. Very cute and approachable platformer.
I wish they would include the first game on the cart too.
I suppose a future Sunsoft Evercade cart might include the first game, in which case, I'll be content with that, but given the Switch's popularity and the relative obscurity (and age) of the first game, would it kill them to throw in the original ROM?
On Red Art Games, use Promo code SWATCH10 to get a 10% discount.
Might only be eligible to UK/EU customers? Not sure, but I've been consistently using this discount on Red Art Games orders.
This is one I've been looking forward to and had my eyes on a JP import order, this is even better.
I'm still waiting for them to release the first one.
Oh, they're going with Red Art for Europe this time? Will have to keep an eye out in the states
@Zeebor15
Ufouria The Saga 2 will reportedly be sold in most online retailers in the states, but you can pre-order it now through Video Games Plus (a Canadian retailer).
https://videogamesplus.ca/collections/ufouria-the-saga-2
I'm going to whine about this using the terrible western name until I'm as old as it makes me sound.
@RupeeClock Thank you. I'll keep an eye on Best Buy
It's nice to see Sunsoft continue to fight the good fight in a tough industry where there are many new games released every day. Makes me want to fire up Batman for the NES just for nostalgia.
U-four-ia 2: The Saga
I'm so excited for this game. It looks like such a lovely game, and its awesome to see an actual in-house Sunsoft project, and its looking like the usual masterpieces they made back in the NES days. Hopefully I can get a physical at some point, but if not I'm more than willing to pay over my usual purchasing limit for digital games of $20 for this
@Sisilly_G Or both Hebereke and U-four-ia? I don't recall how much is different, other than that two of the main characters are significantly changed.
Tap here to load 12 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...