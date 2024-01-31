Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Red Art Games has announced that it has entered into a partnership with Japanese firm Sunsoft to release a physical edition of Ufouria: The Saga 2, the sequel to the 1991 Famicom / NES cult classic.

With an expected release date of July 5th, 2024, the release will come in two flavours: standard edition and deluxe edition. Both are priced at €39.99, though the latter is exclusive to the Red Art Games' storefront and limited to just 500 copies on Switch. It will also come with the following:

- A copy of the game with a reversible cover

- An exclusive sleeve featuring alternate cover art inspired by the original game’s Japanese cover

- A manual filled with information about the game

- A CD featuring both Ufouria: The Saga and Ufouria: The Saga 2’ soundtracks

If you're happy just opting for a digital copy of the game, then that will cost a little less at $24.99/€24.99.

Will you be grabbing Ufouria: The Saga 2 on the Switch? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.