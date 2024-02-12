Publisher D4 Enterprise is back with another entry in the EGGCONSOLE series. The original PC-8801 version of Nihon Falcom's iconic action RPG Ys is set to launch on the Switch eShop on 15th February under the catchy little title EGGCONSOLE Ys PC-8801mkIISR.

The Ys series has grown in popularity as the years have gone by, thanks in no small part to the later games' global releases, though the first title has always been something of an elusive beast. The OG nabbed itself an English-language Master System port and a TG-16 remake back in the day, but the upcoming EGGCONSOLE edition takes it back to where it all started on the PC-8801.

Ys will see you taking on the role of adventurer Adol Christin, who sets out across the land of Esteria to track down the six Books of Ys and defeat a great looming evil. You can find a little more information about what the game has in store and get a look at some screenshots in the following eShop overview.

This is an action RPG released by Nihon Falcom in 1987. Players take on the role of Adol Christin, a red-haired adventurer, as he embarks on a journey to seek the six Books of Ys. At the time of its release, the PC gaming industry was saturated with challenging RPGs. However, Nihon Falcom took a different approach with this game, releasing it with the concept of "Now, it's the era to bring kindness in RPGs," aiming to create an RPG that everyone could enjoy. The game features clever level-up settings that eliminate the hassle of grinding for experience points, the removal of unreasonable traps, and agile characters that move smoothly. With numerous thoughtful design choices, the game can be enjoyed comfortably, and it is not an exaggeration to say that it is filled with "kindness," as the tagline suggests.

EGGCONSOLE Ys PC-8801mkIISR will be available on the Switch eShop later this week for £5.39 / $6.49. Excited to see where the series all began? There's not long to wait.

Will you be picking up this one on Thursday? Let us know in the comments.