Publisher D4 Enterprise is back with another entry in the EGGCONSOLE series. The original PC-8801 version of Nihon Falcom's iconic action RPG Ys is set to launch on the Switch eShop on 15th February under the catchy little title EGGCONSOLE Ys PC-8801mkIISR.
The Ys series has grown in popularity as the years have gone by, thanks in no small part to the later games' global releases, though the first title has always been something of an elusive beast. The OG nabbed itself an English-language Master System port and a TG-16 remake back in the day, but the upcoming EGGCONSOLE edition takes it back to where it all started on the PC-8801.
Ys will see you taking on the role of adventurer Adol Christin, who sets out across the land of Esteria to track down the six Books of Ys and defeat a great looming evil. You can find a little more information about what the game has in store and get a look at some screenshots in the following eShop overview.
This is an action RPG released by Nihon Falcom in 1987.
Players take on the role of Adol Christin, a red-haired adventurer, as he embarks on a journey to seek the six Books of Ys.
At the time of its release, the PC gaming industry was saturated with challenging RPGs. However, Nihon Falcom took a different approach with this game, releasing it with the concept of "Now, it's the era to bring kindness in RPGs," aiming to create an RPG that everyone could enjoy.
The game features clever level-up settings that eliminate the hassle of grinding for experience points, the removal of unreasonable traps, and agile characters that move smoothly. With numerous thoughtful design choices, the game can be enjoyed comfortably, and it is not an exaggeration to say that it is filled with "kindness," as the tagline suggests.
EGGCONSOLE Ys PC-8801mkIISR will be available on the Switch eShop later this week for £5.39 / $6.49. Excited to see where the series all began? There's not long to wait.
Will you be picking up this one on Thursday? Let us know in the comments.
I would, but there's no English in-game. Only for the emulator menus. Sad times.
No bump combat for me, thanks, but it's cool to see it available.
The more classic games come to Switch the better and the very first Ys is definitely no exception!
This will have a very small audience since they did very little to translate this project. Nice to see for the sake of having it available, but definitely not for everyone. (myself included)
The only Ys game that really hooked me was Ys III: Wanderers From Ys on the Super Nintendo back in the early 90s.
It was a side scroller that reminded me of Zelda II, but with a lot more story and great music.
last year I went on a bit of an Ys marathon extravaganza. I played every game in the series, and I also decided to play a bunch of different versions of Ys I & II for good measure.
I wrote about them in-depth here: https://benjysgames.blogspot.com/2023/04/various-different-version-of-ys-i-ii.html
I never did play the PC-88 original though. So I'm definitely gonna get this, just for the sake of it, haha!
For people who aren't yet familiar with Ys 1, though, I would recommend playing an English translated version for sure, since the puzzles and progression do need a bit of language knowledge to work out. Either Ys Book I & II for TG-16 (also on the TG-16 Mini) or Ys I & II Chronicles for Steam (and PSP).
So yeah, for people who don't know Japanese, this release of Ys I might not be very useful, unfortunately.
@EarthboundBenjy (also on the TG-CD)
@EarthboundBenjy that was a really interesting read! I didn’t realize so many versions had so many differences!
I have had my eye on the DS version for years because it’s the only console I have
@xiao7
What?! It doesn't have English for the in-game text? Yikes. I was looking forward to giving it a try. Oh well.
Great in a way, but indeed very niche. I don't see them translating the game, because Ys I & II has been rereleased and remade so often. But it's always nice to see the developers' original vision and pixel art.
I have the DS version, which would be my recommendation. But Ys I & II (chronicles) is also worldwide available on iOS and Android, and Ys I & II Chronicles plus is available on PC via gog.com and Steam.
It's neat that they're rereleasing the original version but I'd rather just play the Chronicles+ version if I'm in the mood for Ys I, which is a very rare thing for me because I don't like it even in it's Chronicles+ version
I played this back in the day but can only imagine it has aged like milk
I already purchased and completed both Ys games on PC with EGG, but it is a shame that I have to pay again if I want to play it again on Switch's EGG (unless I'm wrong).
Anyway, I consider both original PC-88 versions better than PC Engine versions (especially the soundtrack that is better on PC-88 with FM's sound and a more balanced gameplay). But the Chronicles versions are the best ones (although it doesn't prevent me playing again the original versions regularily for a more authentic experience).
I will probably pick it up.
I would really love to see an YS Pc Engine Collection containing the first 4 Games on Switch.
So does the game translate the in-game text on the overlay? Or is most of it just in completely untranslated Japanese? Am interested either way as this is great for preservation.
It should have been TurboGrafx16’s edition. It is properly translated, with gorgeous cutscenes with well-dubbed dialogs.
