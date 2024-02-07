Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Just in time for Super Bowl weekend, Saber Interactive has today announced a new wave of DLC for its arcade gridiron title, Wild Card Football.

The 'Legacy QB Pack' is pretty much what you would expect, adding four legendary quarterbacks for you to slot into your lineup. Included this time are Warren Moon, Steve Young, Kurt Warner and Randall Cunningham, each of whom comes with their own unique outfits.

The DLC has touched down on PC, Xbox and PlayStation today for $9.99 (or free for season pass holders), though Saber has stated that Switch owners will have to wait until "closer to the end of February" to get in on the action.

Yes! Closer to the end of February! 🏈 — Playgrounds Sports (@SaberPlayground) February 7, 2024

There is also a free content update on the horizon (launching today on other platforms and "at a later date" on Switch) which adds 20 new players including Odell Beckham Jr., Darrell Henderson Jr. and Alexander Mattison, as well as new arenas, outfits, celebrations and more. You can check out the update's full patch notes on the Saber website.

We had a good enough time with Wild Card Football when it was punted onto Switch last October, though we felt that it somewhat fumbled the ball thanks to some troubling performance issues online. Let's hope that when the free content update does eventually come our way, the improvements come with it.