Following the release of the Nitro Deck last year, the premium collectible brand CRKD has now announced the 'Nitro Deck+' - compatible with Switch OLED as well as the original model. Apart from "zero strick drift", this new and improved model comes with a "raft of new features" to enhance the overall experience.

This includes improved ergonomics (including the adjustment of the placement of the right thumbstick), the ability to now dock to a television without an external dock, integrated USB-C output and it comes with a USB-C to HDMI adapter. There are also two new 'Sidekick' buttons allowing for "super-fast operation" and there is a new "easy eject system" to remove the tablet.

Adding to this is also an "upgraded, adjustable" rumble system and Bluetooth - making it compatible with the CRKD app for firmware updates. This app will offer a "full suite of customization options" from trigger and button programming. CRKD also notes how "the Nitro Deck + can connect via its defaulted USB-C wired connection or via Bluetooth when the Switch is inserted into the deck".

If you need a quick rehash, here's a quick dot point breakdown courtesy of the official PR:

Ergonomically Built with All-New Thumbstick Placement

Zero Stick Drift Made Possible Via Hall-Effect Sensors

HDMI Output for TV Play (Play While Docked)

Re-mappable Back Buttons

Programmable Sidekick Buttons

Adjustable Trigger Sensitivity

Low Latency Response (direct connection via USB-C)

Bluetooth Connection (To update firmware via app)

Swappable Stick Tops

Adjustable Vibration Feedback

Gyro Compatible for Motion Control Games

No Deadzone Mode

Turbo Mode (Add Turbo Functionality to any Action or Trigger Button)

Pass-through Charging Feature

Use as an Extra Controller

Easy Eject System

Integrated Display Stand

Connects to the CRKD Companion App (True Collection System)

In our review of the original Nitro Deck here on Nintendo Life, we were mostly impressed with what it had to offer. Pre-orders for the new model are now live and it's available in "Clear Black" and "Clear White" for $69.99 / €79.99 / £69.99 with shipping expected to take place in "late April 2024".