Following the release of the Nitro Deck last year, the premium collectible brand CRKD has now announced the 'Nitro Deck+' - compatible with Switch OLED as well as the original model. Apart from "zero strick drift", this new and improved model comes with a "raft of new features" to enhance the overall experience.

This includes improved ergonomics (including the adjustment of the placement of the right thumbstick), the ability to now dock to a television without an external dock, integrated USB-C output and it comes with a USB-C to HDMI adapter. There are also two new 'Sidekick' buttons allowing for "super-fast operation" and there is a new "easy eject system" to remove the tablet.

Adding to this is also an "upgraded, adjustable" rumble system and Bluetooth - making it compatible with the CRKD app for firmware updates. This app will offer a "full suite of customization options" from trigger and button programming. CRKD also notes how "the Nitro Deck + can connect via its defaulted USB-C wired connection or via Bluetooth when the Switch is inserted into the deck".

If you need a quick rehash, here's a quick dot point breakdown courtesy of the official PR:

  • Ergonomically Built with All-New Thumbstick Placement
  • Zero Stick Drift Made Possible Via Hall-Effect Sensors
  • HDMI Output for TV Play (Play While Docked)
  • Re-mappable Back Buttons
  • Programmable Sidekick Buttons
  • Adjustable Trigger Sensitivity
  • Low Latency Response (direct connection via USB-C)
  • Bluetooth Connection (To update firmware via app)
  • Swappable Stick Tops
  • Adjustable Vibration Feedback
  • Gyro Compatible for Motion Control Games
  • No Deadzone Mode
  • Turbo Mode (Add Turbo Functionality to any Action or Trigger Button)
  • Pass-through Charging Feature
  • Use as an Extra Controller
  • Easy Eject System
  • Integrated Display Stand
  • Connects to the CRKD Companion App (True Collection System)
Nitro Deck+

In our review of the original Nitro Deck here on Nintendo Life, we were mostly impressed with what it had to offer. Pre-orders for the new model are now live and it's available in "Clear Black" and "Clear White" for $69.99 / €79.99 / £69.99 with shipping expected to take place in "late April 2024".

Would you be interested in this new and improved version? Tell us in the comments.

