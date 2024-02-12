We have just learnt of the sad news that Mojo Nixon, the musician, actor and radio DJ, has passed away at the age of 66.

Nintendo fans may recognise Nixon as the live-action face of Toad in 1993's Super Mario Bros. movie. This portrayal was more of an all-singing, government-defying, human-looking take on the iconic Mushroom Kingdom inhabitant than we are used to seeing, but one that was memorable nonetheless.

Aside from his acting career, Nixon is likely better known for his musical work in the 1980s with hits like 'Elvis is Everywhere' which he released with his former recording partner Skid Roper.

In a statement issued to Rolling Stone on 7th February, Nixon's family described the artist as a "full-tilt, wide-open rock hard, root hog, corner on two wheels + on fire," concluding, "Since Elvis is everywhere, we know he was waiting for him in the alley out back. Heaven help us all."

Following the announcement of his passing, many people have taken to social media to share stories of Nixon and pay their respects.

Sorry as hell to hear that Mojo Nixon has gone to the Great Roundup. He was the country music wild man who brightened my afternoons on Outlaw Country. — Stephen King





There was nobody like Mojo. RIP friend. Mojo Nixon died yesterday. He was a part of our SXM NASCAR Radio family from the Day One until last year when he decided to downshift and take life a little bit easier. Like the man himself, his show was wild, zany and unpredictable. There was nobody like Mojo. RIP friend.

I know very little about Mojo Nixon except he played Toad in the Super Mario Bros movie from the 90's and that's enough for me. Rest in Peace, you absolute legend.

As highlighted by the obituary in Rolling Stone, Nixon will be remembered across music, acting and radio circles after enjoying "a supremely weird yet singular career".

On behalf of the team and community here at Nintendo Life, our thoughts go out to Mojo's family, friends and colleagues.