We have just learnt of the sad news that Mojo Nixon, the musician, actor and radio DJ, has passed away at the age of 66.
Nintendo fans may recognise Nixon as the live-action face of Toad in 1993's Super Mario Bros. movie. This portrayal was more of an all-singing, government-defying, human-looking take on the iconic Mushroom Kingdom inhabitant than we are used to seeing, but one that was memorable nonetheless.
Aside from his acting career, Nixon is likely better known for his musical work in the 1980s with hits like 'Elvis is Everywhere' which he released with his former recording partner Skid Roper.
In a statement issued to Rolling Stone on 7th February, Nixon's family described the artist as a "full-tilt, wide-open rock hard, root hog, corner on two wheels + on fire," concluding, "Since Elvis is everywhere, we know he was waiting for him in the alley out back. Heaven help us all."
Following the announcement of his passing, many people have taken to social media to share stories of Nixon and pay their respects.
As highlighted by the obituary in Rolling Stone, Nixon will be remembered across music, acting and radio circles after enjoying "a supremely weird yet singular career".
On behalf of the team and community here at Nintendo Life, our thoughts go out to Mojo's family, friends and colleagues.
[source rollingstone.com]
Comments 7
Rest in peace Toad 🍄
RIP live action version of Toad who look nothing like the game version of Toad. You did your part to entertained us in our childhood days even in a badly produced movie.
Rest in peace. Thinking of his family.
@Serpenterror C'mon man. Have a little class here. All that extra is unnecessary. You could have stopped at RIP.
I'll forever remember him for "Debbie Gibson Is Pregnant with My Two-Headed Love Child" which will live on in the memories of those with a fondness for ridiculous song titles.
Many years ago I read in an Interview that he wrote the song he sings in the Super Mario Bros Movie 1993, and the he still collected royalties from that. Rest in peace, Toad!
RIP Mr. Nixon, keep fighting the good fight against the evil koopa.
Tap here to load 7 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...