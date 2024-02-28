Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We are rapidly approaching the release of MLB The Show 24 on 19th March. Before we step up to the plate, however, Nintendo has shared a first look at how the next entry in the baseball series runs on Switch in an all-new gameplay trailer.

At only 30 seconds in length, there's not all that much to sink your teeth into here. That said, the focus of the trailer is all about the Switch, so it does give a pretty good idea of what the field will look like on Nintendo's hybrid next month.

In short, it looks just as expected. Anyone who has played an MLB game on Switch in the past will be familiar with the kind of visuals that we are dealing with here, and while the new trailer does look like something of an upgrade from what we saw in MLB The Show 23, it ain't knocking it out of the park.

As with all sports games on Switch, the real question is going to be whether this one's gameplay can overcome its visual cutbacks. MLB The Show 24 offers all of the usual game modes, with Franchise, Road to the Show, Storylines and Diamond Dynasty all making a return. There's also cross-platform co-op available for those who want to play against any PlayStation/Xbox buddies.

There's not long to go before this one pitches onto Switch next month. You can pre-order MLB The Show 24 from the Switch eShop for £49.99 / $59.99, with MVP and Digital Deluxe editions available for those who want to bundle in a few extras.