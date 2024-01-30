MLB The Show 24 has been announced today, along with its release date. The game will be launching on Switch (and all other platforms) on 19th March 2024, with this year's cover star revealed to be Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Revealed on PlayStation.Blog and through Nintendo's Twitter, MLB The Show 24 brings back last year's acclaimed Storylines mode and also promises to be a feature-rich version of the game, just as MLB The Show 23 was. New features for the latest entry in the series will be revealed on Twitch and YouTube in the run-up to the game's release.

Alongside the game's announcement, we've also got a short documentary called Ride to Reveal which focuses on Guerrero Jr.'s journey around the Dominican Republic as he discovers his culture and talks about the love of baseball and MLB The Show the game itself.

In terms of sports video games on Switch, MLB almost always delivers — while other franchises skimp on the content, we usually get everything other releases get on Switch, meaning we're not getting an "inferior" version of the game. And, as a result, we rather enjoyed MLB The Show 23 last year, even with some technical hiccups.