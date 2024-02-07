The video game industry continues to suffer from layoffs, with Visual Concepts Austin becoming the latest studio hit with cuts, Game Developer reports (via Eurogamer).

The 2K Games and Take-Two division based in Austin, Texas already reportedly laid off a number of staff back in September 2023, and Game Developer spotted this latest round via a LinkedIn post from art manager Brad Bowling, who started his post with "Well...the games industry bloodletting continues."

Continuing, Bowling writes "Today Visual Concepts Austin laid off myself and a group of very talented developers", reminiscing on his 23-year career by saying he had "a great time" working with the studio over the past few years.

A second now-former staff member, engineer Sydney F., also posted on LinkedIn, saying that they "will miss all of those that I worked with greatly," as they too have been laid off. The exact number of layoffs is yet to be confirmed by Take-Two or 2K.

Visual Concepts was founded in 1988 and has several divisions based in North America, Europe, and Asia. The Austin studio has worked on the NBA 2K series and — most recently — LEGO 2K Drive.