Publisher Abylight Studios and developer Red Mountain studios have released the reveal trailer for Hermetica, a turn-based deckbuilder roguelike set in 16th Century Toledo, coming to Nintendo Switch later this year.
Boasting some incredibly unique visuals, Hermetica will see you build a deck of over 100 cards with unique powers and abilities as you battle mystical creatures in randomly generated locations. You'll need to utilise your alchemy skills to create cards while finding entirely different cards during each run.
We love the medieval aesthetic with Hermetica and we're instantly intrigued by some of the names on display here... 'Nanus Caprinus', 'Tribus Vultibus'... We've no idea what this even means, but we definitely want to see more.
Here's some official info from Abylight Studios:
"Travel back to darker times in this turn-based, roguelite deckbuilder. Hermetica is a tactical card game based in alchemy and set in 16th Century Toledo. Join Blasco, in his quest to discover the mysteries of the dark arts, visit legendary spots of the city and fight mythical beasts.
"Hermetica (most anticipated game for 2024 at DeVuego awards) is a game developed by Red Mountain studios (The Crown of Wu) and published by Abylight Studios (One Military Camp, Cursed Castilla, Citadelum). Build your deck with over 100 cards with different abilities and movement patterns, and improve their power using alchemy in your laboratory."
Every run in Hermetica is different, with random locations, enemies and cards in your hand. Enjoy art and creatures based on medieval codex.
What do you make of Hermetica? Will you be picking it up when it launches later this year? Let us know with a comment.
All of the text needs to be in Helvetica. It's just required with a title like that.
This look is kind of getting overdone. That rabbit looks just the like the one, the other day, from inkulinati or whatever. The whole medieval manuscript sort of vibe. There were a couple more game like it last year too.
The comments count on this article is 2, but only 1 is showing. Has Alchemy been used in order to fuse them together? Is something sinister afoot at NL? Will Ollie become a golden golem? Is Alex Homunculus? Stay tuned!
