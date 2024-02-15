Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Abylight Studios and developer Red Mountain studios have released the reveal trailer for Hermetica, a turn-based deckbuilder roguelike set in 16th Century Toledo, coming to Nintendo Switch later this year.

Boasting some incredibly unique visuals, Hermetica will see you build a deck of over 100 cards with unique powers and abilities as you battle mystical creatures in randomly generated locations. You'll need to utilise your alchemy skills to create cards while finding entirely different cards during each run.

We love the medieval aesthetic with Hermetica and we're instantly intrigued by some of the names on display here... 'Nanus Caprinus', 'Tribus Vultibus'... We've no idea what this even means, but we definitely want to see more.

Here's some official info from Abylight Studios:

"Travel back to darker times in this turn-based, roguelite deckbuilder. Hermetica is a tactical card game based in alchemy and set in 16th Century Toledo. Join Blasco, in his quest to discover the mysteries of the dark arts, visit legendary spots of the city and fight mythical beasts. "Hermetica (most anticipated game for 2024 at DeVuego awards) is a game developed by Red Mountain studios (The Crown of Wu) and published by Abylight Studios (One Military Camp, Cursed Castilla, Citadelum). Build your deck with over 100 cards with different abilities and movement patterns, and improve their power using alchemy in your laboratory." Every run in Hermetica is different, with random locations, enemies and cards in your hand. Enjoy art and creatures based on medieval codex.

