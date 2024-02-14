Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Jandusoft has announced that Rebel Transmute will launch on the Nintendo Switch on 14 March, 2024.

If you're unfamiliar with the title, it's a pixel art Metroidvania that takea a few cues from the likes of Metroid and Axiom Verge in which you explore a vast world filled with weird and wonderful creatures that you'll need to blast to smithereens. Lovely.

As protagonist Moon Mikono, you'll be picking up a variety of 'augments' to customise your experience based on your own unique playstyle. The new trailer showcases abilities like 'High Impact', which creates a shockwave after landing from a height, and 'Bomb Detonator', which lets you, uh, detonate bombs.

Some of the visuals here look incredibly familiar (see those Metroid-inspired jellyfish things near the start?), but we're intrigued by the gameplay more than anything, and it looks like a solid example of the Metroidvania genre.

Here are the key features:

– Encounter over 80 unique enemies and over 10 formidable bosses!.

– Discover game-changing abilities.

– Augment your playstyle with 48 optional upgrades.

– A hand-painted pixel art.

– Experience a personal and heartfelt story.

What do you make of this one? Are you intrigued enough to pick up a copy? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.