Publisher Jandusoft has announced that Rebel Transmute will launch on the Nintendo Switch on 14 March, 2024.
If you're unfamiliar with the title, it's a pixel art Metroidvania that takea a few cues from the likes of Metroid and Axiom Verge in which you explore a vast world filled with weird and wonderful creatures that you'll need to blast to smithereens. Lovely.
As protagonist Moon Mikono, you'll be picking up a variety of 'augments' to customise your experience based on your own unique playstyle. The new trailer showcases abilities like 'High Impact', which creates a shockwave after landing from a height, and 'Bomb Detonator', which lets you, uh, detonate bombs.
Some of the visuals here look incredibly familiar (see those Metroid-inspired jellyfish things near the start?), but we're intrigued by the gameplay more than anything, and it looks like a solid example of the Metroidvania genre.
Here are the key features:
– Encounter over 80 unique enemies and over 10 formidable bosses!.
– Discover game-changing abilities.
– Augment your playstyle with 48 optional upgrades.
– A hand-painted pixel art.
– Experience a personal and heartfelt story.
What do you make of this one? Are you intrigued enough to pick up a copy? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.
[source nintendoeverything.com]
Comments 8
This game...yes, please!😅
This will be an instant buy for me. Yes.
Will wait for the reviews to hear about the gameplay mechanics and level design, the style looks promising from the trailer.
Love the Metorid-vania genre so this might be a day one purchase.
I backed this one on Kickstarter and I'm really pleased to see this one reach fruition. The end result looks solid and I'm keen to jump in.
I reckon it reminds me a bit of both Axiom Verge, and also Xeodrifter.
Possibly promising but haver never been a fan of floaty "jet-pack" (41 seconds) type movement dynamics or the character "arrow shoot" (47 seconds) one either. Both of which are on display here in the trailer....
@Glasso I don't mind the characters arrow-like dash, but I definitely agree on the floaty jetpack part.
Looks pretty cool, fingers crossed it will be just as good as it seems if not even better!
