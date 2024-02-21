Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The second game in Digital Eclipse's 'Gold Master Series', Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story, is coming to Nintendo Switch (and other platforms) on 13th March 2024.

The release date was revealed IGN FanFest 2024 along with a brand new trailer which highlights the star of this second playable documentary, legendary British video game designer Jeff Minter.

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story will feature 42 games which covers a huge amount of Minter's career in the industry — from his very first games on the Sinclair ZX81 and Commodore VIC-20 all the way to the Jaguar. Most notable of the inclusions is Gridrunner, which Digital Eclipse has lovingly updated with modern graphics and sound that still respect the game's origins.

Along with a whole bunch of games, you'll also be able to watch clips and videos from an upcoming documentary, 'Heart of Neon', which looks to tell the story of one of the first "true" independent game designers and developers.

Here's a rundown of what to expect from the full game:

About Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story

Gridrunner. Revenge of the Mutant Camels. Tempest 2000. Llamatron. In the British gaming universe of the '80s and '90s, nobody made games like Jeff Minter.



Play the history of one of the weirdest, wildest game developers to ever exist — a man who loves shooters and sheep, lasers and llamas. A virtual museum of design documents, 42 classic games from 8 different platforms, and all-new video features from the director of the upcoming film "Heart of Neon" tell the fascinating story of a true independent game designer.



Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story includes: - The acclaimed originals. Play all the Minter classics you've heard of (and several you probably haven't) — Sheep In Space, Andes Attack, Attack of the Mutant Camels, Matrix, Metagalactic Llamas Battle at the Edge of Time, Hellgate, Laser Zone, and many more — now with new quality-of-life features that make them more fun than ever before.

- Gridrunner: Remastered. Digital Eclipse has updated Jeff's signature shooter masterpiece with thrilling modern graphics and sound, while still running the core of the Commodore 64 version for 100% gameplay accuracy. - Light synthesizers. Explore two of Jeff Minter's earliest light synthesizers, Psychedelia and Colourspace, with all-new options and features optimized for controller-based play. About the Gold Master Series

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story is the second installment in Digital Eclipse's Gold Master Series, which archives video game history in a uniquely interactive, playable format. The series' first entry, The Making of Karateka, is available on Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation. Sign up for the Digital Eclipse newsletter to receive updates on the Gold Master Series and more. About Heart of Neon

Heart of Neon (https://www.heartofneon.com) is a feature documentary about legendary game designer and programmer Jeff Minter, a computer artist whose influential career has endured almost the entire history of home video game entertainment. Directed by industry veteran Paul Docherty, the film Heart of Neon is not only a unique insight into the video games community, but is also a celebration of the joy that comes from making and playing captivating digital art. Docherty contributed over an hour of all-new video featurettes to Digital Eclipse's Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story.

No doubt, this is a must-play for video game enthusiasts and historians, and if it matches the work of the first Gold Master Series game — The Making of Karateka — then we're in for something special.

Will you be picking up Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story next month on Switch? Swing on by the comments and let us know.