If you're still busy building your physical library on the Nintendo Switch, you might want to check out Limited Run's latest offering. It's a retro shoot 'em up combo pack featuring two games on one game card.

This includes Gleylancer and Gynoug which were both released on the Switch eShop in 2021. Pre-orders for this two-in-one release will go on sale on 16th February for $34.99 USD or your regional equivalent.





Pre-orders for Gleylancer + Gynoug open on February 16th!

Included in this pack is a region-free physical cart for the Nintendo Switch that supports English language. Pre-orders will close on 17th March 2024. Here's a rundown of these shoot 'em ups, along with our Nintendo Life reviews: