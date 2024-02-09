If you're still busy building your physical library on the Nintendo Switch, you might want to check out Limited Run's latest offering. It's a retro shoot 'em up combo pack featuring two games on one game card.
This includes Gleylancer and Gynoug which were both released on the Switch eShop in 2021. Pre-orders for this two-in-one release will go on sale on 16th February for $34.99 USD or your regional equivalent.
Included in this pack is a region-free physical cart for the Nintendo Switch that supports English language. Pre-orders will close on 17th March 2024. Here's a rundown of these shoot 'em ups, along with our Nintendo Life reviews:
GLEYLANCER - An epic adventure across the stars to save her father. In the year 1992, Gleylancer was released as an iconic space shooter. Our heroine pilot decides to hijack the prototype fighter and go after her missing father. Get ready to shoot your way through battalions of hostile aliens as you guide your ship safely across the universe. Equip multiple weapons and powerups... Choose between different optional formations to customize your ship and become the most powerful fighting force in space.