Limited Run Games
If you're still busy building your physical library on the Nintendo Switch, you might want to check out Limited Run's latest offering. It's a retro shoot 'em up combo pack featuring two games on one game card.

This includes Gleylancer and Gynoug which were both released on the Switch eShop in 2021. Pre-orders for this two-in-one release will go on sale on 16th February for $34.99 USD or your regional equivalent.

Included in this pack is a region-free physical cart for the Nintendo Switch that supports English language. Pre-orders will close on 17th March 2024. Here's a rundown of these shoot 'em ups, along with our Nintendo Life reviews:

GLEYLANCER - An epic adventure across the stars to save her father. In the year 1992, Gleylancer was released as an iconic space shooter. Our heroine pilot decides to hijack the prototype fighter and go after her missing father. Get ready to shoot your way through battalions of hostile aliens as you guide your ship safely across the universe. Equip multiple weapons and powerups... Choose between different optional formations to customize your ship and become the most powerful fighting force in space.

GYNOUG - Face evil creatures as a winged soldier on this side-scrolling shooter classic. In an era between the Middle Ages and the early modern period, the demons have grown in power by feeding on the evil ambitions of the people. Led by a being known as The Destroyer they plan their attack. The angel Wor stands up for the survival of the entire tribe, and heads to Iccus to prevent the spread of the evil spirit. Take control of Wor and shoot down every grotesque enemy in your path. Defeat the demon boss at the end of each area to advance onward.

Limited Run also currently has pre-orders for the Switch version of El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron HD Remaster. This includes the standard version for $39.99 and the deluxe edition for $69.99. And pre-orders for Felix the Cat open tomorrow as well.