McDonald's will be running a new Happy Meal promotion in Japan featuring a bunch of new plush-like Kirby toys. This promotion will begin later this month on 23rd February 2024 and features two waves, with four plush in each one.

Fans of the pink puff will have a chance to grab different versions of Kirby (including a cone-shaped Kirby) and Waddle Dee is also included in one of the sets. Here's a look, along with the McDonald's promotional video:

There's no word about this promotion coming to stores locally, but if we hear anything, we'll be sure to let all the Kirby fans here on Nintendo Life know. Last month, the Kirby developer revealed it was recruiting for upcoming Kirby video game projects: