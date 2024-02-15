Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

An upcoming five-part documentary celebrating the history of horror gaming has added Eternal Darkness director Denis Dyack and Silent Hill: Shattered Memories designer Sam Barlow to its growing list of industry experts.

TerrorBytes: The Evolution of Horror Gaming will contain five hour-long episodes delving into the storied history of horror in gaming, from the genesis of the Survival Horror genre to the growing popularity of indie hits like Five Nights at Freddy's.

Dyack and Barlow join an already healthy line-up of interviewees, including the likes of Hifumi Kono (Clock Tower), Jeremy Blaustein (Silent Hill 2 - 4), Thomas Grip (Amnesia, SOMA), Roberta Williams (Phantasmagoria), Akira Yamaoka (Silent Hill composer), and many more.

While the documentary itself won't be ready until around March 2025, you can pre-order it now via the official website. Multiple tiers are available, including a physical Blu-Ray deluxe edition and a rather hefty Associate Producer tier.

Here's a peek at what each episode will entail:

Episode 1 - Enter The Survival Horror: We explore the survival horror genre, examining the early titles like 3D Monster Maze and Project Firestart, its explosive popularity in the 90s - where titles like Alone in the Dark, Resident Evil, and Silent Hill captured the imagination of the masses - and its legacy and enduring popularity today. Episode 2 - Lethal Licences: We explore the good, the bad, and the ugly, including early Halloween and Texas Chainsaw Massacre games, bizarre obscurities like Ringu: Infinity, and successes like the brilliant Alien: Isolation, as well as the growing popularity of licensed characters in games like Dead by Daylight. Episode 3 - Narrative Nightmares: From the surreal and unique to the kitsch and campy, we celebrate and explore cinematic horror games and the now-obscure world of full motion video horror games, exploring “so-bad-it's-good” games like Night Trap, Sierra Online classics like Phantasmagoria, and the unusual use of CG tech in titles like D, among many others.

Episode 4 - The Indie Revolution: We shine a light on indie development in horror gaming, from breakout hits like Five Nights at Freddy’s and Amnesia to the many unique and one-of-a-kind experiences like Yume Nikki, Papa Sangre, and FAITH: The Unholy Trinity. Episode 5 - Cursed and Controversial: We dive down the rabbit hole of controversy and explore the games - like Doom, Manhunt, and Saw - that people wanted banned. Along the way, we’ll also take a look at the unusual world of “cursed” games, including urban legends like Polybius, Petscop, and Crow 64.

While March 2025 might feel like a bit of a lengthy wait, there will also be a year-long celebration of horror gaming for backers who pre-order before 3 March, 2024. This will include 15+ hours of exclusive online content, including live Q&As with industry legends, vidcasts, and live backer update events.

Are you up for a deep dive into the history of horror? Let us know your thoughts on TerrorBytes with a comment down below.