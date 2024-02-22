Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo's latest Partner Showcase featured a lot of different announcements and some of them weren't even in the local broadcast. One surprise during Japan's stream was accessory maker Hori announcing a new educational game called Guitar Life: Lesson 1.

It's a bit different to the arcade-style guitar experiences of yesteryear, as it actually teaches you how to play the guitar and comes packed with its very own controller, pick, and instruction manual. There's no word on a local release right now, but if anything changes, we'll let you know. It's due out in Japan this year.

Below is the song list (via Nintendo Everything):