If you've been waiting for the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster games for Switch to go on sale, now might be the time to scoop them up.

As highlighted by Nintendo Wire, Square Enix has launched a same for not one or a few of them but all six titles. This includes Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III, Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V and Final Fantasy VI.

You can get the whole bundle on sale for $59.99 / £51.99 instead of $74.99 / £64.99 (or your regional equivalent), or pick up select games at 20% off their usual price:

- Final Fantasy - $9.59 / £7.60

- Final Fantasy II - $9.59 / £7.60

- Final Fantasy III - $9.59 / £11.99

- Final Fantasy IV - $11.39 / £11.99

- Final Fantasy V - $14.39 / £11.99

- Final Fantasy VI - $14.39 / £11.99

- Final Fantasy I-VI Bundle - $59.99 / £51.99

This sale will end on 14th/15th February 2024, so get them at this price while you still can. You can learn more about these games in our review here on Nintendo Life: