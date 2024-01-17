Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Marvelous Europe has announced and launched the first free update of 2024 for Fashion Dreamer on the Switch.

The update brings with it a new 'Dramatic' Limited Time Fair that will be live from January 17th to February 7th, 2024. During this, players will be able to nab 20 limited items that will apparently help them "shine like a pearl", so that's nice.

There are also 10 permanent new patterns available as well as an increase in the total storage storage capacity from 5000 to 6000 items. That's not all, however, as several quality-of-life improvements have also been implemented, including:

- Improvements to the online world of Eve so players encounter a wider variety of Muses

- Adjusted Lookit requests from Muses

- Visual improvements to the Drone Camera mode

-More updates to improve the play experience of fashion and style influencers everywhere

We admittedly weren't too keen on Fashion Dreamer upon its release, awarding it a score of 5/10, but hopefully, this new update will go toward a more worthwhile experience.