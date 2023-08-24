Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

RedDeerGames has revealed Warhammer 40,000: Dakka Squadron for the Nintendo Switch, developed by Phosphor Studios and launching "soon", whenever that means.

There's not a great deal to go on at the moment other than it's an aerial combat game and your mission is, as RedDeerGames puts it, to fight.

The debut trailer is short and sweet, but it's a bit of an assault on the senses, with a thumping metal backing track to accompany the myriad of explosions on display. It looks like a decent visual feast for the Switch, so we'll definitely be keeping an eye on this one.

As for Warhammer, the Switch has received multiple games from the franchise during its lifetime, most recently with Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, which we gave a score of 7/10 in our review, stating that the "comically violent combat sequences offer up consistently thrilling engagements with just the right amount of difficulty".

Time will tell if Dakka Squadron can earn similar accolades.