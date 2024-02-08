The fighting game championship series EVO this week revealed its roster for 2024 and it features the usual mix of Tekken, Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter, and various other notable fighting series. Unfortunately, one popular all-star series that's been missing for a few years now is Smash Bros. by Nintendo.

Nintendo withdrew from EVO in 2022 after Sony jointly acquired the event in 2021, and while EVO issued its statement at the time about how "saddened" it was by Nintendo's decision, it's apparently still happy to welcome it back with open arms.

Speaking to Dextero, EVO General Manger Rick Thiher claims the tournament would still be more than happy to host Smash Bros. in the future. It's also evident Nintendo is stablising its own licensing program, which may improve the situation going forward:

“Always happy to host Smash. Always happy to engage with that community...I was really excited to see parts of the Nintendo licensing program that has kind of stabilized in the last few months. We’re seeing more and more licensed events out in the market for those titles. Don’t know what the future holds today and we will find out whenever it arrives.”

As previously highlighted, some officially licensed Smash events in more recent times include Panda Cup.