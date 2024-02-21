Kazumasa Habu, game producer for the Digimon franchise, has announced that he has left his role after 12 years. Starting with Digimon Story: Lost Evolution, he went on to produce a number of entries in the series before finishing with Digimon Survive in 2022.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) and subsequently reported by Gematsu, Habu announced that he has not been in the role since April 2023, and has been "quietly passing the baton" ever since.

In full, the post reads:

“Due to personnel changes within Bandai Namco Entertainment, I will no longer be the producer of Digimon games. In fact, I have not been in that role since last April, and I have been quietly passing the baton. Please rest assured that the new Digimon Story game continues to be in development under its trusted director and team.”

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

In a subsequent post, he then says:

“Being involved in Digimon and being able to experience the enthusiasm of the fans has become my most treasured asset. I would like to thank all the fans who have loved our works. Thank you so much! Please continue to give Digimon your support!”

Whatever Habu chooses to work on next, if anything, we wish him the best of luck.