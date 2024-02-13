In case you missed it, the popular manga and anime series Demon Slayer is getting its very own Mario Party-style video game this April on the Nintendo Switch. It will star Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the rest of the Demon Slayer Corp as they work their way around themed boards and participate in all sorts of minigames.
The latest update from Sega today is the release of a new overview trailer for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board!. You can check it out above. If you are a fan of games like Mario Party, this could be a lot of fun for up to four friends.
THE ANIME DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA TURNS INTO A BOARD GAME!
The iconic landmarks from the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, such as Mount Fujikasane and Asakusa, will appear as boards! Roll the dice to advance through the squares! The board has a daytime and nighttime period. During the day, you will play events and mini-games to prepare for the night, where you will be searching for demons to defeat - aim to become a great Demon Slayer swordsman!
TAKE CONTROL OF THE ICONIC CHARACTERS!
Players can choose from their favorite characters including Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and the nine Hashira! Nezuko, who cannot be active during the day, appears as a support character to help the players throughout the game!
FIGHT DEMONS BY WAVING THE JOY-CON™!
In mini-games where you fight demons such as the Hand Demon, you will be able to swing the Joy-Con™ like the Nichirin Sword to attack!
Become a Demon Slayer swordsman and challenge powerful demons!