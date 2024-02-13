Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

In case you missed it, the popular manga and anime series Demon Slayer is getting its very own Mario Party-style video game this April on the Nintendo Switch. It will star Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the rest of the Demon Slayer Corp as they work their way around themed boards and participate in all sorts of minigames.

The latest update from Sega today is the release of a new overview trailer for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board!. You can check it out above. If you are a fan of games like Mario Party, this could be a lot of fun for up to four friends.





Pre-order today: 🎲 pic.twitter.com/HWQxmLHkDw Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board is coming to Nintendo Switch on April 26, 2024! 🎮 Become a Demon Slayer. Take control of iconic characters, explore landmarks from the anime, and fight demons!Pre-order today: 🎲 https://t.co/kkkJt9zHED February 12, 2024