Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

SEGA has announced a Western release date for the next Demon Slayer game, which is a take on the Mario Party formula. Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! launches on Nintendo Switch on 26th April, 2024, one day after the game lands in Japan.

We've also got a brand new trailer to commemorate the release, as well as the reveal of two more boards. Board Two will showcase Tsuzumi Mansion and Mount Natagumo, while Board Three features the Mugen Train.

We've also got tons of minigames that are based on many different aspects of the hugely popular anime and manga series, from combat-focused ones to meditation and concentration. Plus, you'll be able to use motion controls in many of the games. Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and the nine Hashira will all be playable, with fan favourite character Nezuko appearing as a supporting character.

Let's take a look at some brand new screenshots of this upcoming party game bonanza:

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! gets the dice rolling on 26th April next year. Will you be joining the party? Let us know in the comments.