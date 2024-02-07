Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Cyberpunk games seem to be all the rage these days, and the latest to set its synthetic sights on the Switch is Neon Blood, a detective RPG from indie publisher and distributor Meridiem Games and developer ChaoticBrain Studios.

Boasting 2D character sprites in a 3D environment, the visuals kind of remind us of The Darkside Detective wrapping in a neon-lit cyberpunk setting, but in terms of actual gameplay, the debut trailer doesn't give us a whole lot to go on at the moment.

Set in 2058 after World War III (we hope this isn't prophesising anything), you play as detective Axel McCoin in the vast megacity of Viridis. You'll encounter both enemies and allies as you explore the gorgeous environments while using a vast array of investigative skills to ignite a revolution.

Here are the key features:

- Neon Blood features an elaborate and deep story with a cyberpunk theme that serves as a thread to tell Axel's story, which will be marked by the relationships he will establish throughout his adventure, showing the player the different realities of the two cities. - In Neon Blood, we embrace a 2.5D aesthetic, based on using 2D PixelArt sprites with 3D-modeled environments, maintaining an aesthetic differentiation between flat characters and the environment with depth. - Explore the two deeply contrasting cities with markedly different aesthetics - the futuristic sc-fi cityscape of Bright City and dark, gritty cyberpunk inspired Blind City. - Use the investigative skills of detective Axel McCoin to reveal Viridis's dark secrets and set in motion a revolution that could destroy the foundations of society.

There's no release date for Neon Blood just yet, but we'll keep an eye out in the coming weeks and months.

