The Switch is home to a good number of visual novels by this point and next month it will be landing another award-nominated title in the shape of Mediterranea Inferno.

Launching on 5th March, this one tells the story of three men in their 20s attempting to rebuild their friendship after the traumatic events of the 2020 pandemic. To do this, the trio fly off to the south of Italy — sounds good to us — but what awaits them there looks to be something a whole lot more trippy.

You'll be choosing what the group gets up to by day and night, watching events unfold that promise to dig into their darkest fears, desires and appetite for revenge. Not the most relaxed holiday, then.

This one comes from developer Lorenzo Redaelli and publisher Santa Ragione and it looks to continue the pair's trend of beautiful visuals and a bopping soundtrack that we saw in previous titles like Milky Way Prince - The Vampire Star and Saturnalia.

You can find some of the game's features and get a look at some screenshots below.

A lazy afternoon by the pool, a lustful night at the club, or even a morbid visit to the local cemetery: you’ll decide how to spend this summer vacation, but wherever you go, something or someone will be waiting, offering an additional, forbidden trip through the arcane inner spaces of conscience.

- Pick daily activities for the trio and see how they affect the story.

- A new treacherous drama from the creator of Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star.

- A generational story that is as touching as it is disturbing.

- With music, writing, and art from the game’s author, including hundreds and hundreds of original illustrations.

The game was released on Steam last year and has since gone on to be nominated for three awards at the 2024 Independent Games Festival including 'Excellence in Narrative'.

Mediterranea Inferno brings spooky summer vibes to the Switch eShop next month for $9.99 (or your regional equivalent).

Does this visual novel look up your street? Let us know in the comments.